Verizon Business deploys 5G Ultra Wideband indoors at General Motors and Honeywell

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business announced today that General Motors and Honeywell will be among the first enterprise customers to install Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service inside their corporate offices to drive vital digital transformation initiatives. Built with the bandwidth and speeds to support a variety of business and industrial applications, each company will work with Verizon to develop customized use cases that speak to their needs and roadmaps. Initial deployments are happening at the new Honeywell headquarters building in Charlotte, N.C., and General Motors Factory Zero at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center.

“If the past few months have taught us anything, it’s that the acceleration to digital will only get faster and our customers must seize this moment to scale quickly, and General Motors and Honeywell are two industry-leading companies that are first movers in this area,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “We’ve opened the door to the 5G era and have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to completely reimagine the future of enterprise. Foundational to this is the power of Verizon’s 5G network coupled with our expanding portfolio of enterprise cloud applications and devices, including the powerful, new iPhone 12 lineup.”

General Motors (GM) and Verizon Business partnered to install 5G Ultra Wideband at GM’s recently announced Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, known as Factory ZERO, an all-electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant. The name Factory ZERO reflects the significance of this facility in advancing GM’s vision for a zero-crashes, zero-emissions and zero-congestion future. Factory ZERO will be the launchpad for GM’s multi-brand EV strategy. The facility will utilize Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network and other advanced technology.

The greatly expanded capacity of 5G will speed the deployment of future innovations in advanced automotive manufacturing. In addition, 5G supports wider use of devices like the new iPhones 12 lineup used to run apps supporting quality, safety and efficiency in the manufacturing environment.

“Factory ZERO is GM’s flagship assembly plant in our journey to an all-electric future,” said Randy Mott, GM Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. “This is another example of cutting-edge technology improving quality and speed as GM accelerates its rollout of EVs.”