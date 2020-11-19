 

Epos Now Launches Multi-Purpose Order & Pay Solution

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epos Now, a global software and payments technology company, supporting over 30,000 retail and hospitality locations, has launched Epos Now Order & Pay, a new, cost-effective online ordering and payment platform for hospitality venues.

At a time of rapid growth in the global restaurant-to-consumer delivery market, the Epos Now Order & Pay platform will facilitate curbside pickup, takeout, delivery, and at table order and pay services. Venue-branded online ordering is seamlessly accessible via QR code or URL. Crucially, Epos Now Order & Pay is an entirely app-less platform, meaning that customers can browse a menu, make an order, and pay from any device, with no need to download an app.

The release comes as hospitality businesses, including full service and quick service restaurants, are prioritising touchpoint reduction in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an all-in-one mobile ordering platform, Epos Now Order & Pay gives venues the flexibility to offer a range of contactless services and seamlessly manage all orders through their POS system.

Delivering the most competitive transaction fees on the market, consumers can make payments using any credit or debit card, as well as Google or Apple Pay, all at a market-leading rate.

Epos Now's Chief Growth Officer, Barbara Staruk said: "We're extremely excited to launch Epos Now Order & Pay, which will provide our customers access to an affordable and innovative online ordering platform. Now more than ever, it's vital that hospitality venues have the ability to offer seamless online ordering services. Our customers must meet their guests' changing needs; ordering, paying and receiving their orders from the safety of their own phone." 

About Epos Now

Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 30,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries harness the power of cloud technology to compete with giants.

With Epos Now, businesses can control every element of their operation from any location, and on any device. Its cloud systems include payments, smart inventory control, custom reporting, staff & customer management as well as supporting businesses transition to meet a new type of merchant with robust ecommerce, delivery, and collection functionality.

Epos Now Order & Pay is powered by Yoello, a leading mobile payment platform.



