 

Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 20:00  |  36   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) today declared a quarterly dividend to holders of common stock of $0.05 per share payable on January 7, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2020.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.

Belden Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends The Board of Directors of Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) today declared a quarterly dividend to holders of common stock of $0.05 per share payable on January 7, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2020. About Belden Belden Inc. delivers a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Sonos Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase ...
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Sonos Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Alnylam Receives Approval for OXLUMO (lumasiran) in the European Union for the Treatment of Primary ...
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Belden Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020