US Foods to Participate in the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Virtual Conference on Dec. 1, 2020

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Chief Financial Officer Dirk Locascio will present at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Virtual Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8:50 a.m. EST (7:50 a.m. CST).

Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.usfoods.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.