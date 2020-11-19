BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.63 on Common Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.63 per share of common stock, payable December 21, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2020.

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006167/en/