 

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share

LONDON, November 19, 2020 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of $0.25 per Common Share, payable on December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 26, 2020. The shares will trade ex-dividend on and after November 25, 2020.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com  

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen  is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and investments in LNG.Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




