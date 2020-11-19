 

Penn National General Counsel, Carl Sottosanti, to Retire After Distinguished 17 Year Career; To Be Replaced by Veteran Gaming Industry Legal Executive, Harper Ko

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that Carl Sottosanti, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, plans to retire effective December 31, 2020. As his successor, the Company named 20 year gaming industry legal executive, Harper Ko, who will serve as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, effective January 1, 2021, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Ms. Ko joins Penn National from Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI: NYSE), where she has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer – General Counsel.

Throughout his distinguished 17-year career at Penn National, Carl Sottosanti has played a critical role in helping drive the Company’s growth and evolution from a small regional gaming operator into the nation’s leading omnichannel provider of retail and interactive gaming, sports betting and entertainment.

Mr. Sottosanti joined Penn National in 2003 as Vice President of Legal & Business Affairs and Deputy General Counsel. He helped lead the legal and regulatory efforts surrounding the Company’s acquisitions of Hollywood Casino Corporation and Argosy Gaming, each of which doubled the size of Penn National at the time. He also helped oversee Penn National’s corporate governance, as well as labor and employment matters.

In 2014, Mr. Sottosanti was promoted to Executive Vice President and General Counsel and helped guide Penn National through the next chapter of its growth story, including the acquisition and successful integration of Pinnacle Entertainment, as well as its investment in Barstool Sports.

“Throughout his career at Penn National, Carl has been known for his tireless work ethic, dogged determination, and fierce advocacy in support of our company’s interests,” said Jay Snowden, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Carl has been a trusted personal advisor and a consummate teammate, and while he’ll be leaving behind some big shoes to fill, I’m confident that Harper Ko will do a great job in carrying on the standard of excellence that Carl has established for our Legal Department.”

Harper Ko brings more than 20 years of corporate legal and regulatory compliance experience on behalf of gaming equipment suppliers and casino operators to her new role at Penn National. She has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer – General Counsel and Secretary at Everi since 2017 and was tapped to help guide the former Global Cash Access through its ongoing transition to a full-service casino gaming equipment and payment solutions provider.

