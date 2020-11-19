Fan Pass Achieves Significant Milestone, Launching 50 Exclusive Artist Channels That Are Now Live Across Various Genres on the Platform

Company sees increased fan bases from noteworthy new artist sign-ups in November, with three in particular providing access to approximately 500,000 fans and social followers

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Frienda b le, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) today announces the continued ramp-up of its Fan Pass platform, as an increasing number of artists are moving through the Fan Pass onboarding process and approving all channel assets, graphics, content and imagery, which allows the Company to hand over controls to each artist so they can schedule live performances, offer merchandise and invite fans to engage with them on the Fan Pass platform.



The Company continues to keep its proprietary dashboard and onboarding engine under wraps, as its newly developed process has streamlined much of the manual assistance previously required when onboarding each artist and working with the artists’ teams. With 50 artists able to successfully complete onboarding since its launch, the Company sees great opportunity as volume of artists and content continues to scale.

“There have been significant achievements at almost every turn as we build on the initial wave of response to the Fan Pass offering, and adding artists who have a significant base of fans and followers is always something we are keen to do. The latest round of sign-ups has brought three such artists to the forefront, and our team is excited to launch their channels so we can test their reach and engagement in this regard,” said Friendable CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. “The reach of each of these three artists varies, but as you will recognize straight away, this is a big opportunity for our platform to reach their fan bases.”

The artist with the largest fan following who has recently joined Fan Pass is Hot Boy Turk, who has 372,000 fans on a verified Instagram account and 10.4K YouTube subscribers. The second noted artist to join Fan Pass is Leeky Bandz, who has 44.3K Instagram followers through a verified IG account, 38,702 monthly listeners on Spotify, 17.5K subscribers on YouTube and collabs with artists like Gunna and YoungBoy Never Broke Again (who has over 2 million plays on YouTube). The third standout artist to join Fan Pass is Bigga$tate, who has 21.5K Instagram followers and 6,607 monthly listeners on Spotify, with his most recent music video amassing over 40K views.