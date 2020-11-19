 

G2 Goldfields Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSX.V: GTWO) (the “Company” or “G2”) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,150,000 options to a director and consultants of the Company with such options being exercisable at a price of $0.52 per share until November 19, 2023 and vesting as to one-quarter immediately and one-quarter after 6, 12 and 18 months respectively from the date of grant.

The grant of options is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

G2 Goldfields Inc. is focused on the discovery of large gold deposits in the Guiana Shield. The Company owns a 100% interest in two past gold producing mines, as well as a regional portfolio of highly prospective projects.

For further information please contact:

Dan Noone
CEO
+1.416.628.5904
Email: d.noone@g2goldfields.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of G2, including, but not limited to the receipt of final approvals for the Offering. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.




