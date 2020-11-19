 

MTV Entertainment Group Launches “Culture Code,” a Comprehensive DE&I Orientation for Its Entire Creative Community, Including Staff, Talent and Production Partners

ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group (formerly Entertainment & Youth) today announced “Culture Code,” a comprehensive DE&I immersion initiative that will offer best-in-class training through a multidisciplinary approach.

In collaboration with social justice partners – The Museum of Tolerance, Color of Change, Anti-Defamation League, The Jed Foundation, MPAC, RAINN, RespectAbility, Storyline Partners and GLAAD – this pioneering endeavor will expand beyond employees to also include ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group projects, production companies and talent.

“We live in an increasingly divisive world and yet as storytellers, we believe in the power of content to give the gift of empathy and understanding,” said Chris McCarthy, President, ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group (formerly Entertainment and Youth). “We’re developing our Culture Code to nurture our creative community and outline a communal set of values, respect and mutual understanding that centers around the celebration of inclusion and diversity in everything we do. We are humbled to be doing it in partnership with an incredible set of organizations who have dedicated their own lives to changing the world for good.”

Partner quotes
 Museum of Tolerance:
 “Simon Wiesenthal Center and its Museum of Tolerance have long believed that storytelling is a powerful way to engage hearts and minds for positive change. As partners of ViacomCBS, we share in the vision and commitment that America needs to move away from a cancel culture to a counsel culture. We are honored to join as a Culture Code partner to collaborate with others in advancing cultural competency and social justice in the entertainment industry. The best way to defeat hatred is to go beyond stereotypes and put a human face on the ‘other,’ said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Associate Dean and Global Social Action Director.

Color of Change:
 “Color Of Change is proud to join ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group in its new initiative to provide the entertainment industry with a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary and inclusive education,” said Rashad Robinson, president of Color Of Change. “It will take partnerships like this to transform the media landscape and create a more humane, less hostile world for Black people, in which they are empowered to create their art and thrive. The legacy of racism in Hollywood is long and unforgivable: excluding Black talent, silencing Black voices, derailing Black careers, and using the economic power of the industry to prop up police departments in the very real world. The work of Culture Code is an important step in challenging and eliminating racism within the industry and the content it produces.”

