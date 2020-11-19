SelectQuote Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, and Chief Financial Officer, Raff Sadun, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Credit Suisse Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Mr. Danker and Mr. Sadun will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 4:10pm ET and will be available for investor meetings.

Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Mr. Danker and Mr. Sadun will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 9:00am ET and will be available for investor meetings.

For more information about these events, including live webcast registration, please visit the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website at https://ir.selectquote.com/investor-home/default.aspx.