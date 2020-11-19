 

Getting Paid and Managing Customers Now Easier for Small Businesses with Integrated CRM Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 22:15  |  56   |   |   

Today, Intuit launched HubSpot for QuickBooks, an integrated CRM and financial management solution to help growing businesses speed up sales cycles and to allow sales and finance teams to work together more efficiently. Businesses get a clear and more accurate view into their financial health, which helps eliminate potential blind spots. HubSpot for QuickBooks addresses a critical step in propelling businesses through their digital transformation journey as they shift to cloud.

HubSpot for QuickBooks helps solve the cumbersome process of manually transferring information from a CRM into a financial management system when a sale is closed. Typically, this requires coordination between the sales and finance teams and involves manual input into email, a spreadsheet, or an online documentation program. Now, that information is connected — so a customer’s intent to purchase (the front-end customer relationship management) is automatically captured and then integrated with a company’s recognition of revenue once the purchase is completed (in the back-end financial or ERP system).

HubSpot for QuickBooks

  • Improves cash flow: Significantly shortens the time from customer quote/proposal to when payment is received and allocated.
  • Ensures better accuracy: Sends sales entries from HubSpot to your books conveniently and reliably. Centralized information provides a single source of truth.
  • Saves time: Eliminates dual data entry and time spent correcting errors.
  • Provides confidence: Gives peace of mind that invoices are processed timely and accurately.

QuickBooks, a top small business financial management platform with more than seven million customers, and HubSpot, a leading CRM platform, will continue to collaborate on solutions that meet the demands of businesses as they grow. The first enhanced integration is specifically for QuickBooks Online Advanced customers.

“By teaming up with HubSpot, we are helping small businesses digitally transform and address their top two pain points — getting paid and managing customers​,” said Bobby Morrison, chief sales officer at Intuit. “The combination of our product portfolios will create tremendous value for small businesses around the world. This is the first step in a multi-pronged relationship that will only grow over time.”

Together, Intuit and HubSpot will also pursue joint activities that raise awareness of HubSpot for QuickBooks. These efforts are expected to attract new customers seeking a well-integrated set of solutions to address their combined CRM and financial management needs.

“Businesses have become more aware of the importance of creating a great customer experience, and their efforts must include both front and back office functions. Unfortunately, a great front office experience alone can't make up for back office friction," said Andrew Lindsay, senior vice president of corporate development and business development for HubSpot. "HubSpot and QuickBooks are collaborating to solve this through our integrated products and shared go-to-market efforts. Customers will enjoy a seamless customer experience and be able to connect their front and back office data to gain deeper insights."

A small business must be a QuickBooks Online customer and have a HubSpot account to take advantage of the free HubSpot for QuickBooks integration.

Visit our site for more information on HubSpot for QuickBooks and to get the app.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help businesses grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Intuit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Getting Paid and Managing Customers Now Easier for Small Businesses with Integrated CRM Solution Today, Intuit launched HubSpot for QuickBooks, an integrated CRM and financial management solution to help growing businesses speed up sales cycles and to allow sales and finance teams to work together more efficiently. Businesses get a clear and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Alnylam Receives Approval for OXLUMO (lumasiran) in the European Union for the Treatment of Primary ...
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Amazon Announces 2020’s Best Books of the Year
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices
Results from Phase 3 CROWN Trial of Pfizer’s LORBRENA (lorlatinib) in Previously Untreated ...
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of $25.0 Million Underwritten Public ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:00 Uhr
Intuit First Quarter Revenue Grew 14 Percent; Company Provides Guidance for Fiscal 2021
12.11.20
Work Smarter With New Updates to Intuit Professional Tax Software
29.10.20
Intuit to Announce First-quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Nov. 19
22.10.20
 Small Businesses to Benefit from Integrations of Insurance and 401(k) Services on QuickBooks Platform

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
17
Intuit - Financial SaaS