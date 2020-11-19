Getting Paid and Managing Customers Now Easier for Small Businesses with Integrated CRM Solution

HubSpot for QuickBooks helps solve the cumbersome process of manually transferring information from a CRM into a financial management system when a sale is closed. Typically, this requires coordination between the sales and finance teams and involves manual input into email, a spreadsheet, or an online documentation program. Now, that information is connected — so a customer’s intent to purchase (the front-end customer relationship management) is automatically captured and then integrated with a company’s recognition of revenue once the purchase is completed (in the back-end financial or ERP system).

Today, Intuit launched HubSpot for QuickBooks, an integrated CRM and financial management solution to help growing businesses speed up sales cycles and to allow sales and finance teams to work together more efficiently. Businesses get a clear and more accurate view into their financial health, which helps eliminate potential blind spots. HubSpot for QuickBooks addresses a critical step in propelling businesses through their digital transformation journey as they shift to cloud.

Improves cash flow: Significantly shortens the time from customer quote/proposal to when payment is received and allocated.

Ensures better accuracy: Sends sales entries from HubSpot to your books conveniently and reliably. Centralized information provides a single source of truth.

Saves time: Eliminates dual data entry and time spent correcting errors.

Provides confidence: Gives peace of mind that invoices are processed timely and accurately.

QuickBooks, a top small business financial management platform with more than seven million customers, and HubSpot, a leading CRM platform, will continue to collaborate on solutions that meet the demands of businesses as they grow. The first enhanced integration is specifically for QuickBooks Online Advanced customers.

“By teaming up with HubSpot, we are helping small businesses digitally transform and address their top two pain points — getting paid and managing customers​,” said Bobby Morrison, chief sales officer at Intuit. “The combination of our product portfolios will create tremendous value for small businesses around the world. This is the first step in a multi-pronged relationship that will only grow over time.”

Together, Intuit and HubSpot will also pursue joint activities that raise awareness of HubSpot for QuickBooks. These efforts are expected to attract new customers seeking a well-integrated set of solutions to address their combined CRM and financial management needs.

“Businesses have become more aware of the importance of creating a great customer experience, and their efforts must include both front and back office functions. Unfortunately, a great front office experience alone can't make up for back office friction," said Andrew Lindsay, senior vice president of corporate development and business development for HubSpot. "HubSpot and QuickBooks are collaborating to solve this through our integrated products and shared go-to-market efforts. Customers will enjoy a seamless customer experience and be able to connect their front and back office data to gain deeper insights."

A small business must be a QuickBooks Online customer and have a HubSpot account to take advantage of the free HubSpot for QuickBooks integration.

Visit our site for more information on HubSpot for QuickBooks and to get the app.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help businesses grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

