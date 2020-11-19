 

Ulta Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2020 Results

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that the Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 4:00 p.m. Central Time. A press release detailing the Company’s third quarter 2020 results will be issued after the market closes and prior to the call. The conference call will be hosted by Mary Dillon, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Settersten, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 705-6003. The conference call will also be webcast live at http://ir.ultabeauty.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 17, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13712959.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty has grown to become the top national retailer offering the complete beauty experience.

Ulta Beauty brings possibilities to life through the power of beauty each and every day in our stores and online with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty’s own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, brow, and make-up services.

Ulta Beauty is recognized for its commitment to personalized service, fun and inviting stores and our industry-leading Ultamate Rewards loyalty program. Ulta Beauty operates retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

