Amtech Reports Record Sales for Advanced Packaging Reflow Systems

These sales include PYRAMAX convection reflow ovens and PYRAMAX TrueFlat convection reflow ovens. BTU achieved 20% year-over-year growth within the segment, as well as the addition of a number of new key advanced packaging customers across multiple regions.

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), announced today that its subsidiary, BTU International, Inc., achieved record sales for its PYRAMAX reflow systems sold into advanced packaging applications in fiscal year ending September 30, 2020.

“In fiscal 2020, our customer base for Pyramax TrueFlat expanded from geographically concentrated OSATs to new entrants in multiple regions,” said Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech. “TrueFlat demonstrates how we have used our technology to solve customer problems and illustrates its effectiveness as a key enabling technology for the industry. These achievements highlight Amtech’s commitment to achieve growth through focused product development in high growth areas of our industry,” added Mr. Whang.

Designed for very thin substrates of 0.15mm to 0.30mm, TrueFlat technology ends die tilt. The result is consistent and repeatable flatness, and superior thermal uniformity due to the PYRAMAX’s closed-loop convection heating. The PYRAMAX with TrueFlat technology does not impact reflow oven footprint, making it easy to transition from existing reflow processes.

For more information about BTU International, visit www.amtechsystems.com.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a global supplier of advanced thermal processing and polishing equipment and related consumables to the semiconductor / electronics, power IC businesses, and advanced lighting manufacturing markets. Amtech's equipment includes diffusion, solder reflow systems, and polishing equipment and related consumables for surface preparation of various materials, including silicon carbide (“SiC”), sapphire and silicon. The Company's thermal processing, polishing and consumable products currently address the diffusion, oxidation, and deposition steps used in the fabrication of semiconductors, printed circuit boards, semiconductor packaging, MEMS, and advanced lighting, including the polishing of newly sliced sapphire and silicon wafers. Amtech’s products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, and PR HoffmanTM.