Delta Apparel Reports 70% Operating Profit Expansion in its Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020

Robert W. Humphreys, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We ended our fiscal year with balanced growth across all of our businesses in the fourth quarter. The broad-based performance powered stellar results, including year-over-year sales growth of 8% and a 70% improvement in operating profit. Our exceptional fourth quarter performance resulted from strong execution at the operating level with a very quick ramp up in our manufacturing operations, demonstrating the resiliency and strength of our vertically-integrated supply chain model. Despite the numerous challenges we faced earlier in the year with the COVID-19 pandemic, I am extremely proud of what we accomplished.”

Mr. Humphreys continued, “While uncertainty remains around the pandemic and general economy, Delta Apparel has a proven track record of successfully navigating uncharted territory. As we enter our new fiscal year we are well positioned to capitalize on numerous market demand opportunities across our businesses. We remain confident that our diversified sales channels and uniquely-positioned business model place us on a strong path for continued profitable growth. I want to thank our teams for their unwavering support, hard work and dedication throughout this past year and as we continue executing on our growth strategies for the coming year.”

For the fourth quarter ended October 3, 2020:

Net sales were $116.7 million, up 8.1% from $108.0 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Net sales in the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments increased 7.6% and 12.5%, respectively, over the prior year period. Direct-to-consumer sales increased over 60% from the prior year quarter, with growth on its branded ecommerce sites up 40%.

Gross profit was $24.9 million, an increase of 8.9% compared to $22.9 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Gross margin improved 20 basis points to 21.4%, driven by favorable product mix, lower raw material costs, and manufacturing efficiencies and process improvements within the Delta Group segment.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses decreased $1.2 million or approximately 6.5%, compared to the prior year fourth quarter, from cost controls across the Company and integration efficiencies achieved within the Delta Group segment. This resulted in SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales improving 230 basis points to 14.8%, compared to 17.1% in the prior year fourth quarter.

Operating income for the quarter was $8.3 million compared to $4.8 million in the prior year fourth quarter. The 70% improvement was primarily driven by income expansion of $3.4 million in the Delta Group segment year-over-year.

Net income for the quarter was $5.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Total inventory at fiscal 2020 year-end declined approximately 19% to $145.5 million compared with $179.1 million a year ago primarily driven by stronger than anticipated sales in the back half of the year following government-mandated closures that impacted manufacturing during the June quarter. Delta Apparel resumed manufacturing operations at the end of June, and successfully ramped up production levels quickly, reducing its start-up costs to only about $0.2 million, down from its original expectations of up to $3 million during the fourth fiscal quarter.

Total net debt, including capital lease financing, decreased $12.3 million to $122.2 million as of October 3, 2020, resulting in cash on hand and availability under the Company’s U.S. revolving credit facility totaling $47.1 million at September 2020 year-end, a $20 million improvement in liquidity from a year ago. Cash provided by operating activities in fiscal year 2020 was $31.8 million compared to $9.4 million for fiscal year 2019. Capital expenditures during fiscal years 2020 and 2019 were $13.6 million and $16.2 million, respectively.

Conference Call

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life, COAST, Soffe, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the on-demand, digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go’s proprietary technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business digital platform. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its ecommerce sites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 7,900 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated or forecasted results, including, but not limited to, the general U.S. and international economic conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic impact on our operations, financial condition, liquidity, and capital investments; significant interruptions within our manufacturing or distribution facilities or other operations; deterioration in the financial condition of our customers and suppliers and changes in the operations and strategies of our customers and suppliers; the volatility and uncertainty of cotton and other raw material prices and availability; competitive conditions in the apparel industry; restrictions on our ability to borrow capital or service our indebtedness; changing consumer preferences or trends; our ability to successfully open and operate new retail stores; changes in economic, political or social stability at our offshore locations; our ability to attract and retain key management; significant changes in our effective tax rate; interest rate fluctuations increasing our obligations under our variable rate indebtedness; the ability to raise additional capital; the ability to grow, achieve synergies and realize the expected profitability of acquisitions; the volatility and uncertainty of energy, fuel and other costs; material disruptions in our information systems; compromises of our data security; significant litigation in either domestic or international jurisdictions; recalls, claims and negative publicity associated with product liability issues; the ability to protect our trademarks and other intellectual property; and the other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as updated in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as may be required by law, Delta Apparel, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Oct 3, 2020 Sep 28, 2019 Oct 3, 2020 Sep 28, 2019 Net Sales $ 116,684 $ 107,957 $ 381,035 $ 431,730 Cost of Goods Sold 91,767 85,073 312,660 346,578 Gross Profit 24,917 22,884 68,375 85,152 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 17,253 18,449 68,383 70,220 Other (Income) Loss, Net (657 ) (389 ) 7,067 (963 ) Operating Income (Loss) 8,321 4,824 (7,075 ) 15,895 Interest Expense, Net 1,685 1,811 7,005 7,550 Earnings (Loss) Before Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes 6,636 3,013 (14,080 ) 8,345 Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes 1,624 (419 ) (3,260 ) 477 Consolidated Net Earnings (Loss) 5,012 3,432 (10,820 ) 7,868 Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (43 ) 91 243 374 Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders $ 4,969 $ 3,523 $ (10,577 ) $ 8,242 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 6,890 6,921 6,921 6,929 Diluted 7,015 7,089 6,921 7,064 Net Earnings (Loss) per Common Share Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.51 $ (1.53 ) $ 1.19 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.50 $ (1.53 ) $ 1.17 Oct 3, 2020 Sep 28, 2019 Current Assets Cash $ 16,458 $ 605 Receivables, Net 61,000 60,887 Inventories, Net 145,515 179,107 Prepaids and Other Assets 3,795 2,999 Total Current Assets 226,768 243,598 Noncurrent Assets Property, Plant & Equipment, Net 63,950 61,404 Goodwill and Other Intangibles, Net 57,845 59,504 Deferred Income Taxes 4,052 1,514 Operating Lease Assets 54,645 - Investment in Joint Venture 10,573 10,388 Other Noncurrent Assets 2,398 1,580 Total Noncurrent Assets 193,463 134,390 Total Assets $ 420,231 $ 377,988 Current Liabilities Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 70,353 $ 73,111 Current Portion of Contingent Consideration 2,120 2,790 Current Portion of Finance Leases 6,956 6,434 Current Portion of Operating Leases 9,039 - Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 7,559 6,540 Total Current Liabilities 96,027 88,875 Noncurrent Liabilities Long-Term Taxes Payable 3,599 3,977 Long-Term Contingent Consideration 4,300 6,304 Long-Term Finance Leases 11,328 12,836 Long-Term Operating Leases 46,570 - Long-Term Debt 112,782 109,296 Deferred Income Taxes - 1,519 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 2,939 1,293 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 181,518 135,225 Common Stock 96 96 Additional Paid-In Capital 61,005 59,855 Equity Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (524 ) (281 ) Retained Earnings 126,564 136,937 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (1,322 ) (969 ) Treasury Stock (43,133 ) (41,750 ) Total Equity 142,686 153,888 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 420,231 $ 377,988

