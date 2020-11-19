 

Intuit First Quarter Revenue Grew 14 Percent; Company Provides Guidance for Fiscal 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 22:00  |  14   |   |   

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended Oct. 31.

"We had a strong start to the year as we continue to accelerate innovation on our A.I.-driven expert platform," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer. "We delivered double-digit revenue growth in the quarter and are excited by the velocity of our innovation."

Financial Highlights

For the first quarter, Intuit reported:

  • Total revenue of $1.3 billion, up 14 percent.
  • Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue up 13 percent to $1.2 billion.
  • Small Business Online Ecosystem revenue grew 24 percent.
  • Consumer Group revenue grew 19 percent to $119 million.

Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates refer to the current period versus the comparable prior-year period, and the business metrics and associated growth rates refer to worldwide business metrics.

Snapshot of First-quarter Results

 

   

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

 

   

Q1
FY21

   

Q1
FY20

   

Change

   

Q1
FY21

   

Q1
FY20

   

Change

Revenue

   

$1,323

   

$1,165

   

14%

   

$1,323

   

$1,165

   

14%

Operating Income

   

$209

   

$10

   

NM

   

$334

   

$129

   

159%

Earnings Per Share

   

$0.75

   

$0.22

   

241%

   

$0.94

   

$0.41

   

129%

NM = Not Meaningful

Dollars are in millions, except earnings per share. See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Business Segment Results

Small Business and Self-Employed Group

  • Grew QuickBooks online accounting revenue 28 percent in the quarter, driven primarily by customer growth and mix-shift.
  • Increased Online Services revenue 17 percent, driven by QuickBooks Online payments and QuickBooks Online payroll.
  • Grew total international online revenue 51 percent.

Consumer and ProConnect Groups

  • Reported $119 million of Consumer Group revenue and $23 million of professional tax revenue in the ProConnect Group for the first quarter, in line with expectations.

Capital Allocation Summary

In the first quarter the company:

  • Had a total cash and investments balance of approximately $5.8 billion as of Oct. 31. Intuit expects to use approximately $3.6 billion of cash as part of consideration for the Credit Karma acquisition.
  • Did not repurchase any shares, as share purchases were temporarily suspended in conjunction with the Credit Karma acquisition. $2.4 billion remains on the company's authorization.
  • Received Board approval for a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, payable January 19, 2021. This represents an 11 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Forward-looking Guidance

Intuit announced guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ends Jan. 31. The company expects:

  • Revenue growth of approximately 8 to 9 percent.
  • GAAP earnings per share of $0.89 to $0.92.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.31 to $1.34.

Intuit also announced guidance for full fiscal year 2021. The company expects:

  • Revenue of $8.265 billion to $8.415 billion, growth of approximately 8 to 10 percent.
  • GAAP operating income of $2.425 billion to $2.475 billion, growth of approximately 11 to 14 percent.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $2.960 billion to $3.010 billion, growth of approximately 11 to 13 percent.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $7.00 to $7.15, growth of approximately 1 to 3 percent.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $8.40 to $8.55, growth of approximately 7 to 9 percent.

The company expects the following segment revenue results for fiscal year 2021:

  • Small Business and Self-Employed Group: growth of approximately 8 to 10 percent.
  • Consumer Group: growth of approximately 9 to 10 percent.
  • ProConnect Group: growth of approximately 0 to 1 percent.

Intuit continues to expect the Credit Karma acquisition to be accretive over time. However, Credit Karma’s business was negatively impacted over the last 7 months as lenders tightened access to credit due to economic uncertainty related to the pandemic. The company has seen continued recovery after reaching a low point in June, with the October revenue run-rate nearly back to pre-COVID levels. Therefore, Intuit expects the acquisition to be modestly dilutive to non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2021, and neutral to modestly dilutive to non-GAAP earnings per share in the first full fiscal year after close in fiscal 2022.

Conference Call Details

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on Nov. 19. To hear the call, dial 866-417-5279 in the United States or 409-937-8904 from international locations. No reservation or access code is needed. The conference call can also be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 from international locations. The access code for this call is 7594497. The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" as well as the related Table B1, Table B2, and Table E. A copy of the press release issued by Intuit today can be found on the investor relations page of Intuit's website.

Cautions About Forward-looking Statements

This press release contain forward-looking statements, including forecasts of expected growth and future financial results of Intuit and its reporting segments; Intuit’s prospects for the business in fiscal 2021 and beyond; expectations regarding timing and growth of revenue for each of Intuit’s reporting segments and from current or future products and services; expectations regarding customer growth; expectations regarding Intuit's corporate tax rate; expectations regarding changes to our products and their impact on Intuit’s business; expectations regarding the amount and timing of any future dividends or share repurchases; expectations regarding availability of our offerings; expectations regarding the impact of our strategic decisions on Intuit’s business; expectations regarding the timing, completion and impact of the Credit Karma acquisition; and all of the statements under the heading “Forward-looking Guidance.”

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused significant global economic instability and uncertainty. These factors include, without limitation, the following: our ability to compete successfully; our participation in the Free File Alliance; potential governmental encroachment in our tax businesses; our ability to adapt to technological change; our ability to predict consumer behavior; our reliance on third-party intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; any harm to our reputation; risks associated with acquisition and divestiture activity; the issuance of equity or incurrence of debt to fund an acquisition; our cybersecurity incidents (including those affecting the third parties we rely on); customer concerns about privacy and cybersecurity incidents; fraudulent activities by third parties using our offerings; our failure to process transactions effectively; interruption or failure of our information technology; our ability to maintain critical third-party business relationships; our ability to attract and retain talent; any deficiency in the quality or accuracy of our products (including the advice given by experts on our platform); any delays in product launches; difficulties in processing or filing customer tax submissions; risks associated with international operations; changes to public policy, laws or regulations affecting our businesses; litigation in which we are involved; the seasonal nature of our tax business; changes in tax rates and tax reform legislation; global economic changes; exposure to credit, counterparty and other risks in providing capital to businesses; amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment charges; our ability to repay or otherwise comply with the terms of our outstanding debt; our ability to repurchase shares or distribute dividends; volatility of our stock price; and our ability to successfully market our offerings. More details about these and other risks that may impact our business are included in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2020 and in our other SEC filings. You can locate these reports through our website at http://investors.intuit.com. Fiscal 2021 full-year and Q2 guidance speaks only as of the date it was publicly issued by Intuit. Other forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the management of Intuit as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this presentation.

TABLE A

INTUIT INC.

GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

October 31,
2020

 

October 31,
2019

Net revenue:

 

 

 

Product

$

367

 

 

$

353

 

Service and other

956

 

 

812

 

Total net revenue

1,323

 

 

1,165

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

Cost of product revenue

15

 

 

17

 

Cost of service and other revenue

234

 

 

267

 

Amortization of acquired technology

7

 

 

6

 

Selling and marketing

362

 

 

383

 

Research and development

325

 

 

334

 

General and administrative

169

 

 

146

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

2

 

 

2

 

Total costs and expenses [A]

1,114

 

 

1,155

 

Operating income

209

 

 

10

 

Interest expense

(8

)

 

(2

)

Interest and other income, net

9

 

 

14

 

Income before income taxes

210

 

 

22

 

Income tax provision (benefit) [B]

12

 

 

(35

)

Net income

$

198

 

 

$

57

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per share

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.22

 

Shares used in basic per share calculations

263

 

 

261

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per share

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.22

 

Shares used in diluted per share calculations

265

 

 

264

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.59

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

See accompanying Notes.

INTUIT INC.

NOTES TO TABLE A

 

[A]

The following table summarizes the total share-based compensation expense that we recorded in operating income for the periods shown.

 

 

Three Months Ended

(in millions)

October 31,
2020

 

October 31,
2019

Cost of revenue

$

15

 

 

$

15

 

Selling and marketing

32

 

 

30

 

Research and development

38

 

 

38

 

General and administrative

26

 

 

28

 

Total share-based compensation expense

$

111

 

 

$

111

 

 

[B]

We compute our provision for or benefit from income taxes by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to income or loss from recurring operations and adding the effects of any discrete income tax items specific to the period.

 

We recognized excess tax benefits on share-based compensation of $52 million and $29 million in our provision for income taxes for the three months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 

Our effective tax rate for the three months ended October 31, 2020 was approximately 6%. Excluding discrete tax items primarily related to share-based compensation tax benefits mentioned above, our effective tax rate was 25%. The difference from the federal statutory rate of 21% was primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the tax benefit we received from the federal research and experimentation credit.

 

We recorded a $35 million tax benefit on pretax income of $22 million for the three months ended October 31, 2019. Excluding discrete tax items primarily related to share-based compensation tax benefits mentioned above, our effective tax rate was 24%. The difference from the federal statutory rate of 21% was primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the tax benefit we received from the federal research and experimentation credit.

TABLE B1

INTUIT INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fiscal 2021

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Year to Date

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

209

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

209

 

Amortization of acquired technology

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

Professional fees for business combinations

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

Share-based compensation expense

111

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

111

 

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

334

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

334

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

$

198

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

198

 

Amortization of acquired technology

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

Professional fees for business combinations

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

Share-based compensation expense

111

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

111

 

Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

Income tax effects and adjustments [A]

(66

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(66

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

250

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

250

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.75

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.75

 

Amortization of acquired technology

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Professional fees for business combinations

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

Share-based compensation expense

0.42

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.42

 

Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments

(0.03

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

Income tax effects and adjustments [A]

(0.25

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.25

)

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.94

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculation

265

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

265

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculation

265

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

265

 

[A]

As discussed in “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Income Tax Effects and Adjustments” following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and the excess tax benefits on share-based compensation.

 

See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.

TABLE B2

INTUIT INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fiscal 2020

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Full Year

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

10

 

 

$

270

 

 

$

1,413

 

 

$

483

 

 

$

2,176

 

Amortization of acquired technology

6

 

 

6

 

 

5

 

 

5

 

 

22

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

2

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

1

 

 

6

 

Professional fees for business combinations

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

13

 

 

29

 

Share-based compensation expense

111

 

 

107

 

 

103

 

 

114

 

 

435

 

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

129

 

 

$

384

 

 

$

1,539

 

 

$

616

 

 

$

2,668

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

$

57

 

 

$

240

 

 

$

1,084

 

 

$

445

 

 

$

1,826

 

Amortization of acquired technology

6

 

 

6

 

 

5

 

 

5

 

 

22

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

2

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

1

 

 

6

 

Professional fees for business combinations

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

13

 

 

29

 

Share-based compensation expense

111

 

 

107

 

 

103

 

 

114

 

 

435

 

Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments

1

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

1

 

 

5

 

Income tax effects and adjustments [A]

(68

)

 

(49

)

 

(29

)

 

(102

)

 

(248

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

109

 

 

$

306

 

 

$

1,183

 

 

$

477

 

 

$

2,075

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

4.11

 

 

$

1.68

 

 

$

6.92

 

Amortization of acquired technology

0.02

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.08

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

Professional fees for business combinations

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.05

 

 

0.11

 

Share-based compensation expense

0.42

 

 

0.41

 

 

0.39

 

 

0.44

 

 

1.65

 

Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

Income tax effects and adjustments [A]

(0.26

)

 

(0.18

)

 

(0.11

)

 

(0.38

)

 

(0.94

)

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.41

 

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

4.49

 

 

$

1.81

 

 

$

7.86

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculation

264

 

 

264

 

 

264

 

 

264

 

 

264

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculation

264

 

 

264

 

 

264

 

 

264

 

 

264

 

[A]

As discussed in “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Income Tax Effects and Adjustments” following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and the excess tax benefits on share-based compensation.

 

See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.

TABLE C

INTUIT INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

October 31,
2020

 

July 31,
2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,174

 

 

$

6,442

 

Investments

619

 

 

608

 

Accounts receivable, net

99

 

 

149

 

Income taxes receivable

29

 

 

12

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

246

 

 

314

 

Current assets before funds held for customers

6,167

 

 

7,525

 

Funds held for customers

484

 

 

455

 

Total current assets

6,651

 

 

7,980

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term investments

28

 

 

19

 

Property and equipment, net

743

 

 

734

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

232

 

 

226

 

Goodwill

1,697

 

 

1,654

 

Acquired intangible assets, net

63

 

 

28

 

Long-term deferred income taxes

60

 

 

65

 

Other assets

233

 

 

225

 

Total assets

$

9,707

 

 

$

10,931

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Short-term debt

$

325

 

 

$

1,338

 

Accounts payable

256

 

 

305

 

Accrued compensation and related liabilities

233

 

 

482

 

Deferred revenue

574

 

 

652

 

Other current liabilities

280

 

 

297

 

Current liabilities before customer fund deposits

1,668

 

 

3,074

 

Customer fund deposits

484

 

 

455

 

Total current liabilities

2,152

 

 

3,529

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

2,032

 

 

2,031

 

Operating lease liabilities

228

 

 

221

 

Other long-term obligations

50

 

 

44

 

Total liabilities

4,462

 

 

5,825

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

5,245

 

 

5,106

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

9,707

 

 

$

10,931

 

TABLE D

INTUIT INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

October 31,
2020

 

October 31,
2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

198

 

 

$

57

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation

37

 

 

49

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

9

 

 

8

 

Non-cash operating lease cost

13

 

 

16

 

Share-based compensation expense

111

 

 

111

 

Deferred income taxes

17

 

 

(18

)

Other

(16

)

 

4

 

Total adjustments

171

 

 

170

 

Originations of loans held for sale

(43

)

 

 

Sale and principal payments of loans held for sale

147

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

47

 

 

(16

)

Income taxes receivable

(17

)

 

(22

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(38

)

 

(63

)

Accounts payable

(58

)

 

(5

)

Accrued compensation and related liabilities

(248

)

 

(180

)

Deferred revenue

(85

)

 

(68

)

Operating lease liabilities

(12

)

 

(14

)

Other liabilities

(17

)

 

14

 

Total changes in operating assets and liabilities

(428

)

 

(354

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

45

 

 

(127

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of corporate and customer fund investments

(198

)

 

(207

)

Sales of corporate and customer fund investments

30

 

 

53

 

Maturities of corporate and customer fund investments

156

 

 

156

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(38

)

 

(38

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(85

)

 

 

Originations of term loans to small businesses

(11

)

 

(81

)

Principal repayments of term loans from small businesses

29

 

 

79

 

Other

(13

)

 

(19

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(130

)

 

(57

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Repayments on borrowings under unsecured revolving credit facility

(1,000

)

 

 

Repayment of debt

(13

)

 

(13

)

Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock plans

88

 

 

63

 

Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock units

(99

)

 

(71

)

Cash paid for purchases of treasury stock

 

 

(140

)

Dividends and dividend rights paid

(158

)

 

(141

)

Net change in customer fund deposits

29

 

 

(23

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,153

)

 

(325

)

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

(1

)

 

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

(1,239

)

 

(509

)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period

6,697

 

 

2,352

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$

5,458

 

 

$

1,843

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total amounts reported on the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,174

 

 

$

1,630

 

Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents included in funds held for customers [A]

284

 

 

213

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$

5,458

 

 

$

1,843

 

[A]

See quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q for reconciliation of funds held for customers by investment category.

TABLE E

INTUIT INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING GUIDANCE FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO PROJECTED GAAP REVENUE, OPERATING INCOME, AND EPS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Forward-Looking Guidance

 

GAAP
Range of Estimate

 

 

 

Non-GAAP
Range of Estimate

 

From

 

To

 

Adjmts

 

From

 

To

Three Months Ending January 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

1,825

 

 

$

1,845

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,825

 

 

$

1,845

 

Operating income

$

313

 

 

$

323

 

 

$

152

 

[a]

$

465

 

 

$

475

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.89

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

0.42

 

[b]

$

1.31

 

 

$

1.34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ending July 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

8,265

 

 

$

8,415

 

 

$

 

 

$

8,265

 

 

$

8,415

 

Operating income

$

2,425

 

 

$

2,475

 

 

$

535

 

[c]

$

2,960

 

 

$

3,010

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

7.00

 

 

$

7.15

 

 

$

1.40

 

[d]

$

8.40

 

 

$

8.55

 

See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.
 

[a]

Reflects estimated adjustments for share-based compensation expense of approximately $113 million; professional fees for business combinations of approximately $31 million; amortization of acquired technology of approximately $7 million; and amortization of other acquired intangible assets of approximately $1 million.

 

[b]

Reflects estimated adjustments in item [a], income taxes related to these adjustments, and other income tax effects related to the use of the non-GAAP tax rate.

 

[c]

Reflects estimated adjustments for share-based compensation expense of approximately $470 million; professional fees for business combinations of approximately $36 million; amortization of acquired technology of approximately $24 million; and amortization of other acquired intangibles of approximately $5 million.

 

[d]

Reflects estimated adjustments in item [c], income taxes related to these adjustments, and other income tax effects related to the use of the non-GAAP tax rate.

INTUIT INC.
 ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The accompanying press release dated November 19, 2020 contains non-GAAP financial measures. Table B1, Table B2, and Table E reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures in that press release to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies.

We compute non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and year to year. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We exclude the following items from all of our non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Share-based compensation expense
  • Amortization of acquired technology
  • Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
  • Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges
  • Gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets
  • Professional fees for business combinations

We also exclude the following items from non-GAAP net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share:

  • Gains and losses on debt and equity securities and other investments
  • Income tax effects and adjustments
  • Discontinued operations

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Intuit’s operating results primarily because they exclude amounts that we do not consider part of ongoing operating results when planning and forecasting and when assessing the performance of the organization, our individual operating segments, or our senior management. Segment managers are not held accountable for share-based compensation expense, amortization, or the other excluded items and, accordingly, we exclude these amounts from our measures of segment performance. We believe our non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate the comparison by management and investors of results for current periods and guidance for future periods with results for past periods.

The following are descriptions of the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures.

Share-based compensation expenses. These consist of non-cash expenses for stock options, restricted stock units, and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan. When considering the impact of equity awards, we place greater emphasis on overall shareholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with those awards.

Amortization of acquired technology and amortization of other acquired intangible assets. When we acquire a business in a business combination, we are required by GAAP to record the fair values of the intangible assets of the business and amortize them over their useful lives. Amortization of acquired technology in cost of revenue includes amortization of software and other technology assets of acquired businesses. Amortization of other acquired intangible assets in operating expenses includes amortization of assets such as customer lists, covenants not to compete, and trade names.

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures non-cash charges to adjust the carrying values of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets to their estimated fair values.

Gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets because they are unrelated to our ongoing business operating results.

Professional fees for business combinations. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures the professional fees we incur to complete business combinations. These include investment banking, legal, and accounting fees.

Gains and losses on debt and equity securities and other investments. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures gains and losses that we record when we impair available-for-sale debt and equity securities and other investments.

Income tax effects and adjustments. We use a long-term non-GAAP tax rate for evaluating operating results and for planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. This long-term non-GAAP tax rate excludes the income tax effects of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments described above, and eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period specific items which can vary in size and frequency. Based on our current long-term projections, we are using a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 23% for fiscal 2020 and 24% for fiscal 2021. This long-term non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for various reasons including significant changes in our geographic earnings mix or fundamental tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate. We will evaluate this long-term non-GAAP tax rate on an annual basis and whenever any significant events occur which may materially affect this rate.

Operating results and gains and losses on the sale of discontinued operations. From time to time, we sell or otherwise dispose of selected operations as we adjust our portfolio of businesses to meet our strategic goals. In accordance with GAAP, we segregate the operating results of discontinued operations as well as gains and losses on the sale of these discontinued operations from continuing operations on our GAAP statements of operations but continue to include them in GAAP net income or loss and net income or loss per share. We exclude these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures.

Intuit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intuit First Quarter Revenue Grew 14 Percent; Company Provides Guidance for Fiscal 2021 Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended Oct. 31. "We had a strong start to the year as we continue to accelerate innovation on our A.I.-driven …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Alnylam Receives Approval for OXLUMO (lumasiran) in the European Union for the Treatment of Primary ...
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Amazon Announces 2020’s Best Books of the Year
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices
Results from Phase 3 CROWN Trial of Pfizer’s LORBRENA (lorlatinib) in Previously Untreated ...
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of $25.0 Million Underwritten Public ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:15 Uhr
Getting Paid and Managing Customers Now Easier for Small Businesses with Integrated CRM Solution
12.11.20
Work Smarter With New Updates to Intuit Professional Tax Software
29.10.20
Intuit to Announce First-quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Nov. 19
22.10.20
 Small Businesses to Benefit from Integrations of Insurance and 401(k) Services on QuickBooks Platform

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
17
Intuit - Financial SaaS