SG Blocks to Deliver up to 7,000 COVID-19 PCR Tests Per Shift Leveraging Its State-of-the-Art D-TEC Module Lab Solutions

SG Blocks, Inc., (Nasdaq: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”) a leading designer, innovator, and fabricator of sustainable and green container-based structures, today announced that, after an extensive qualification process, it has been commissioned by Memorial Healthcare (“Memorial”) ( www.MemorialHealthcare.org ) to provide high-capacity PCR Covid-19 testing services to Wayne County, Michigan, to allow it to meet its aggressive goals of getting businesses, schools, state government and other essential services back to work safely and with certainty.

D Tech 5 (Photo: Business Wire)

SG Blocks’ lab solutions are modular, portable and scalable and should enable Memorial to rapidly ramp up the number of Covid-19 tests undertaken to up to 7,000 per shift in a cost-effective and resource efficient way. Also, being local and on-site in key locations throughout Wayne County, the quality of testing services is greatly improved, not just in terms of the rapid turnaround of test results (which will be as quick as 3 hours) but also, and just as important to patients, being local improves the ease of scheduling and taking tests without the usual delays, travel and other inconveniences.

Memorial provided the upfront funding to SG Blocks to offset the initial capital expenditures of deploying the Company’s high capacity Lab Testing Hub or ‘D-Tec 5’ module together with four Swab collection stations or ‘D-Tec 1’ units located in key sites throughout Wayne County. The D-Tec 1 unit is designed to be dual-use so that it can provide the additional function as on-site Covid-19 Vaccine delivery centers in the near future, as and when supplies become available.

The D-Tec 5 Lab will not only service the swabs collected from the D-Tec 1 collection stations, but also handle overflow capacity from other labs in the Wayne County and Greater Detroit area. The D-Tec 5 Lab will also be able to handle private-pay and express customers willing to pay a premium for a rapid 3-4 hour turnaround on a PCR test and such proceeds will be used to offer heavily subsidized rates to the underserved, uninsured and high risk members of the community, such as the homeless, senior citizens, front-line care workers, etc.