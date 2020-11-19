 

Tetra Tech Wins $50 Million FEMA Disaster Resilience Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 22:10  |  40   |   |   

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded a Tetra Tech-led joint venture a five-year, single-award contract, valued up to $50 million, to increase resilience and reduce the costs of recovery efforts in disaster-stricken communities.

Under FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Technical Assistance Program, Tetra Tech will help communities plan for and recover from increasingly frequent and intense natural disasters. Our team will provide essential technical support services for effective hazard mitigation programs to reduce damages due to flood, earthquake, and wildfire events and increase community resilience throughout FEMA regions 5, 6, and 7, which includes 15 midwestern states.

The Tetra Tech team will use innovative technologies to efficiently collect data, assess damaged properties, and prioritize disaster-impacted areas to enable FEMA to direct resources to support rapid recovery and increased community resilience to future events. The team’s technical specialists will streamline collection, analysis, and presentation of key findings using unmanned aerial systems, enhanced field-enabled software tools, predictive models, and customized management dashboards that will assist FEMA managers in prioritizing areas for assistance.

“Tetra Tech has supported disaster response and mitigation activities in more than 3,000 communities in some of the most hazard-prone areas of the United States,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Using our Leading with Science approach, we apply emerging technologies and advanced analytics expertise to help communities recover faster from natural disasters and become more resilient.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tetra Tech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tetra Tech Wins $50 Million FEMA Disaster Resilience Contract Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded a Tetra Tech-led joint venture a five-year, single-award contract, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Alnylam Receives Approval for OXLUMO (lumasiran) in the European Union for the Treatment of Primary ...
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Amazon Announces 2020’s Best Books of the Year
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices
Results from Phase 3 CROWN Trial of Pfizer’s LORBRENA (lorlatinib) in Previously Untreated ...
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of $25.0 Million Underwritten Public ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Tetra Tech Wins $150 Million U.S. Navy Architect-Engineer Contract
11.11.20
Tetra Tech Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results
22.10.20
Tetra Tech Announces Planned Dates for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results and Conference Call