 

Brown-Forman Increases Cash Dividend for 37th Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 22:01  |  25   |   |   

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA) (NYSE: BFB) announced today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend on its Class A and Class B Common Stock by 3.0% to $0.1795 per share from the prior quarter’s $0.1743 per share. As a result, the indicated annual cash dividend will rise to $0.7180 per share from $0.6972 per share. Stockholders of record on December 4, 2020, will receive the cash dividend on January 4, 2021.

This marks the 37th consecutive year of dividend increases at Brown-Forman and the 76th year of paying quarterly dividends in the company’s 150-year history. Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brown-Forman said, "In this uncertain environment, we are pleased to increase our dividend and continue our long-term track record of regular quarterly dividend payments. This reflects the strength of our cash flows, the health of our balance sheet, and our confidence in the long-term growth prospects for the company.”

Brown-Forman is a member of the prestigious Standard & Poor’s 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which is composed of companies that have increased their cash dividend every year for at least 25 years.

For 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including the Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

Important Information on Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements, estimates, and projections that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “aspire,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expectation,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “pursue,” “see,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar words indicate forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date we make them. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many beyond our control) that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or from our current expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

Seite 1 von 4
Brown-Forman (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brown-Forman Increases Cash Dividend for 37th Consecutive Year Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA) (NYSE: BFB) announced today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend on its Class A and Class B Common Stock by 3.0% to $0.1795 per share from the prior quarter’s $0.1743 per share. As a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Alnylam Receives Approval for OXLUMO (lumasiran) in the European Union for the Treatment of Primary ...
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Amazon Announces 2020’s Best Books of the Year
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices
Results from Phase 3 CROWN Trial of Pfizer’s LORBRENA (lorlatinib) in Previously Untreated ...
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of $25.0 Million Underwritten Public ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Brown-Forman Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for December 8, 2020