Kimco Realty Declares Common Stock Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2020

Through the third quarter of 2020, Kimco had paid cash dividends totaling $0.66 per share on its common shares in 2020. This dividend payment, together with dividends previously paid by the company, shall meet Kimco’s taxable income distribution requirements for 2020, as currently projected. The company expects to establish a more normalized and well-covered dividend level based on our adjusted funds from operations and REIT taxable income in 2021.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, payable on December 23, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2020.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com, the company’s blog at blog.kimcorealty.com, or follow Kimco on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kimcorealty.

