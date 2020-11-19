 

YCG, LLC Crosses the Threshold of $1 Billion Assets Under Management

19.11.2020   

Today YCG, LLC (“YCG”) is pleased to announce that the firm has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management. Since the firm’s inception in 2007, YCG has built a successful separately managed accounts business and launched a Mutual Fund.

The YCG Enhanced Fund (YCGEX), which beats 97 percent of its peers over the last 3-year in the Morningstar US Fund Large Blend category of 1,237 Funds based on total returns as of October 31, 2020, has also been gaining attention in the national media. In the past year, the Fund was recognized by Forbes contributors as one of the Top 6 Mutual Funds and ETFs to Buy in 2020i; one of Wall Street’s 7 Top-Performing Investors by Business Insiderii, and one of The Best Mutual Funds You’ve Never Heard Of by Barron’siii.

Brian Yacktman, President, Founding Partner, President and Chief Investment Officer of YCG, thinks that the firm’s returns are just one part of the equation, however.

“These past few years, we have seen considerable recognition for our performance, but it’s not just about your returns — it’s about how you get there. We’re proud to have achieved market-beating results with very favorable risk statistics,” he said.

Will Kruger, Partner and CEO of YCG, who shares this sentiment, also attributes the firm’s growth to quality service and strategy.

“At YCG, it's all about our clients and shareholders, and providing them with exceptional service and performance,” he said. “This was our focus when we were managing $100 million in assets and it remains so now, as we see our assets exceed $1 billion.”

In addition, Elliott Savage, Partner and Portfolio Manager at YCG stated that YCG’s pledge to its clients and shareholders will remain the same going forward.

“We'll remain disciplined in our strategy by continuing to invest in global champions with enduring pricing power and long-term volume growth opportunities.” He also said, “We'll continue to seek to achieve our clients’ and shareholders’ financial goals through a customized high-touch approach."

To visit YCG’s website, go to: www.ycginvestments.com or for the YCG Enhanced Fund (YCGEX) visit www.ycgfunds.com

For further information or questions regarding separately managed accounts, please contact:

Will Kruger, Partner & CEO
YCG, LLC
512-505-2347, Option 2
Email: info@ycgfunds.com

To Invest directly with the YCG Enhanced Fund (YCGEX), please contact:

YCG Enhanced Fund
1-855-444-9243
www.ycgfunds.com

