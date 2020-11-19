 

Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation

Southfield, Michigan, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the nation. This is the ninth year in a row that Credit Acceptance has won this honor. We were selected as one of the top 151 companies out of 1,100 nominations in the Fall 2020 competition.

We were evaluated by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures such as communication, work-life balance, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

This is the ninth workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

  • FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For (last seven years in a row)
  • Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last six years in a row)
  • 2019 National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For
  • 2020 Nevada Top Workplaces
  • Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT (six-time winner)
  • Crain’s Fast 50 (last seven years in a row)
  • Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness
  • 2020 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces (last nine years in a row)

To see the complete 2020 List of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, visit thebestandbrightest.com.

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history.  Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones.  Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing.  Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC.  For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk
Chief Treasury Officer
(248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432
IR@creditacceptance.com

