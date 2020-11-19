Interpace Biosciences Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Due to Delayed Filing of Form 10-Q; No Immediate Impact on Listing
PARSIPPANY, NJ, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (“Interpace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IDXG) on November 18, 2020 received notice from the Listing Qualifications
Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, due to the delay in the filing of the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020 (the “Form
10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), Interpace does not currently satisfy Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires the timely filing of all periodic reports with
the SEC. The deficiency has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq.
In accordance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, Interpace was provided 60 calendar days to submit its plan to evidence compliance with the filing requirement and the Staff has the discretion to grant Interpace up to 180 calendar days from the SEC deadline to file the Form 10-Q based on that plan. The Company is diligently working to file the Form 10-Q within the timeline prescribed by Nasdaq.
About Interpace Biosciences
Interpace Biosciences is an emerging leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.
Clinical services, through Interpace Diagnostics, provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has four commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation process (CEP): PancraGEN for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; ThyGeNEXT for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay; and RespriDX that differentiates lung cancer of primary versus metastatic origin. In addition, BarreGEN, a molecular based assay that helps resolve the risk of progression of Barrett’s Esophagus to esophageal cancer, is currently in a CEP whereby we gather information from physicians using BarreGEN to assist us in gathering clinical evidence relative to the safety and performance of the test and also providing data that will potentially support payer reimbursement.
