Interpace Biosciences Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Due to Delayed Filing of Form 10-Q; No Immediate Impact on Listing

PARSIPPANY, NJ, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (“Interpace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IDXG) on November 18, 2020 received notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, due to the delay in the filing of the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), Interpace does not currently satisfy Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires the timely filing of all periodic reports with the SEC. The deficiency has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq.



In accordance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, Interpace was provided 60 calendar days to submit its plan to evidence compliance with the filing requirement and the Staff has the discretion to grant Interpace up to 180 calendar days from the SEC deadline to file the Form 10-Q based on that plan. The Company is diligently working to file the Form 10-Q within the timeline prescribed by Nasdaq.