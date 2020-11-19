 

P10 Holdings Announces Transformative Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020   

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTC: PIOE) has signed a definitive agreement on a transformative transaction. More details can be found at p10holdings.com under the Press Releases section of the Investor Relations page.

Ownership Limitations

P10’s Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, contains certain provisions for the protection of tax benefits relating to P10’s net operating losses. Such provisions generally void transfers of shares that would result in the creation of a new 4.99% shareholder or result in an existing 4.99% shareholder acquiring additional shares of P10.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of P10 Holdings, Inc. and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about P10's ability to implement their business strategy, and their ability to consummate the contemplated transaction. The future performance of P10 may be adversely affected by various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, future capital requirements, regulatory actions or delays and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review P10's annual and quarterly reports. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and P10 undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

P10 Press and Investor Contact:
info@p10holdings.com

 


Disclaimer

