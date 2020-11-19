 

SP+ Valet Adds “Check ‘N Fly” Baggage Check-In at William P. Hobby Airport

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 22:15  |  45   |   |   

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced the addition of Check N Fly baggage check-in services exclusively for valet parking customers who are traveling on domestic flights with American Airlines or Delta Air Lines at William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston, Texas.

Valet parking customers at Hobby Airport now enjoy the option to check their luggage, check in for their flight and obtain their boarding pass—with one-stop at the valet stand. This valuable service by SP+ valet attendants allows customers to save time, bypass the airline ticket counters, maintain social distancing and proceed directly to TSA screening without having to stand in line to check their luggage. The service is complimentary to valet parking customers. Associated airline luggage fees will be collected from the customer with a major credit card at the valet stand.

“We’re excited to add the Check N Fly baggage check-in service at Hobby Airport’s valet parking location,” Houston Airports Parking Director Walt Gray said. “It will give travelers an extra level of convenience with more time to enjoy their experience from the start of their trip.”

Hobby Airport is starting the new service with two airlines, American and Delta. Check N Fly is operated by SP+, which offers its airline and baggage check-in capabilities at some of the other airport operations across the country where SP+ provides valet parking. Check ‘N Fly is managed through Sphere Express, which is the aviation/hospitality-specific travel solution launched under its new suite of technologies named Sphere, Technology by SP+. Today, SP+ manages the parking operations and transportation services for the Houston Airport Systems, which includes Hobby Airport and George Bush International Airport (IAH).

“Adding Check N Fly at Hobby Airport allows our team to greet passengers with a timesaving service that expedites the entire check-in process and makes travel easier—which ultimately gives them a higher level of satisfaction with their overall experience at the airport,” added Darren Barton, Senior Vice President, Bags Airport Division at SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

Houston Airports is the City of Houston’s Department of Aviation. Comprised of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) and Ellington Airport (EFD) / Houston Spaceport, Houston Airports served nearly 60 million passengers in 2019. Houston Airports forms one of North America's largest public airport systems and positions Houston as the international passenger and cargo gateway to the South Central United States and as a primary gateway to Latin America. Houston is proud to be the only city in the Western Hemisphere with two Skytrax rated 4-star airports. fly2houston.com

CONTACT: Jill Nagel
  Senior Communications Manager
  jnagel@spplus.com, 312-274-2102

 


SP Plus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SP+ Valet Adds “Check ‘N Fly” Baggage Check-In at William P. Hobby Airport CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 112 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars
Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series “Luminosity Plays”
Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
New SP+ Shuttle Operations Begin at Salt Lake City International Airport
05.11.20
SP Plus Corporation Announces Third Quarter and Nine Month 2020 Results
22.10.20
SP Plus Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020