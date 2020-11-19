 

ACM Research Enters 3D TSV Copper Plating Market with Ultra ECP 3d Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 22:15  |  43   |   |   

Novel Pre-Wet Process and Pulse Partial Plating Achieve Conformally Filled, Void-Free, High Aspect Ratio Through-Silicon Vias

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today introduced its Ultra ECP 3d platform for conformally filled 3D through-silicon via (TSV) applications. Leveraging ACM's Ultra ECP ap and map platforms, the Ultra ECP 3d platform delivers high-performance copper (Cu) electroplating for high aspect ratio (HAR) Cu applications, with no voids or seams.

According to industry research firm Mordor Intelligence, “The 3D TSV Devices Market was valued at USD $2.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD $4.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025.”1 Key markets for devices using TSVs include imaging, memory, MEMS and optoelectronics, among others.

“Many factors are driving the growth of the 3D TSV market, from device miniaturization to AI and edge computing,” said David Wang, CEO of ACM. “These applications demand more processing power in ever higher density packages and are leading to rapid industry adoption of TSV technologies.”

“In working with customers, we’ve successfully demonstrated our ability to fill HAR vias using the Ultra ECP 3d platform. In addition to delivering higher throughput with a stacked chamber design, the platform is designed to use fewer consumables, have a lower total cost of ownership, and save valuable fab floor space,” he added.

During bottom-up filling for HAR TSVs, the Cu electrolyte must be able to completely fill the vias without any trapped air bubbles when immersed in the plating solution. To accelerate this process, an integrated pre-wet step is used.

This advanced technology solution can deliver better yields, greater plating efficiency and higher throughput during the fabrication process. The Ultra ECP 3d platform for 3D TSV is a 10-chamber, 300mm tool with integrated pre-wet, Cu plating and post-clean modules in a footprint of only 2.20m × 3.60m × 2.90m (W/L/H).

ACM recently delivered its first Ultra ECP 3d tool to a key customer in China to begin formal qualification for its 3D TSV and 2.5D interposer Cu plating applications. For more information, please call the ACM regional company contact listed below.

About ACM Research, Inc.
ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademark.

__________________________
1 https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/3d-tsv-devices-mar ...

   
Media Contact:
Eric Lawson
Kiterocket
+1 480.276.9572
elawson@kiterocket.com 		Company Contacts:
U.S.
Robert Metter
ACM Research, Inc.
+1-503-367-9753
   
  Europe
Sally-Ann Henry
ACM Research, Inc.
+43 660 7769721
   
  China
Xi Wang
ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc.
+86 21 50808868
   
  Korea
YY Kim
ACM Research (Korea), Inc.
+821041415171
   
  Singapore
Adrian Ong
ACM Research (Singapore), Inc.
+65 8813-1107
   
  Taiwan
David Chang
ACM Research (Taiwan), Inc.
+866 921-999-884

ACM Research Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ACM Research Enters 3D TSV Copper Plating Market with Ultra ECP 3d Platform Novel Pre-Wet Process and Pulse Partial Plating Achieve Conformally Filled, Void-Free, High Aspect Ratio Through-Silicon ViasFREMONT, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 112 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars
Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series “Luminosity Plays”
Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
05.11.20
ACM Research Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
27.10.20
ACM Research Receives U.S. Patent for TEBO Megasonic Cleaning Technology
23.10.20
ACM Research to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020; Conference Call on November 6, 2020