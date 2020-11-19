Golden Leaf Holdings Announces First Cashflow-Positive Quarter and Record Quarterly Revenues

"Rallying off our strong performance in the second quarter, the third quarter reflects the results of continued revenue growth and cost reductions, exceptional vendor management and operational excellence,” stated Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer of GLH. “In addition to this being our first cashflow-positive quarter, we have surpassed the total revenue generated in all of fiscal 2019 in just three quarters.”

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All financial results are stated in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

The increase was led by another record quarter of Oregon revenues and heightened contribution from the Company’s out-of-state partnerships, primarily in California.

“Starting in the fall of 2019, GLH faced a slew of challenges including the loss of its primary vape line in 2019 during the vape ban,” said Yapp. “A widespread global pandemic, the ongoing period of social unrest in Portland and unprecedented wildfire activity in Western Oregon resulted in the temporary closure and evacuation of some of the Company’s facilities, as well as the evacuation of a handful of staff members from their homes. This provides even greater context for the performance that the GLH team has achieved throughout the year, now highlighted in this record third quarter performance. Today, I am proud to formally say, we’ve turned the corner.”

Q3 Financial Highlights:

For the first time in its history, GLH reports positive cash flow from operations of $0.4M.

Record quarterly revenues from continuing operations of $6.2M, an increase of 42% versus the third quarter of 2019 and 11% greater than the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $173,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an improvement of 78% over the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, which the Company considers important in assessing operations. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) to income (loss) before income taxes, please see below.

Record year-to-date revenue of $16.3M, an increase of 34% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, surpassing total revenue for the entirety of 2019 in only three quarters.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.7M for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $5.1M for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, a 68% improvement.

Gross profit before biological asset adjustments of $2.2M, an improvement of $0.7M or 47% compared to the prior quarter, and $0.7M or 49% compared to the 3 months ended September 30, 2019.

Total operating expenses down 22% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 3% compared to the 2 nd quarter of 2020, demonstrating continued cost containment while growing revenues. The Company has implemented additional cost savings measures beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020 which should result in incremental cost savings during the fourth quarter with no impact to revenues.

Same store sales growth increased 26% compared to the third quarter of 2019 and 8% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Senior management demonstrated its commitment to the business by taking significant pay-cuts through the end of 2020 to help manage the current cash position.

Subsequent to the third quarter, the Company announced that it restructured its debt with the founders of Chalice Farms, resulting in a reduction of 50% of the $5M cash obligation due in May of 2022 through a conversion of such amount into shares at US$0.06 per share, a premium to market price, and extension of the payment schedule of the remaining $2.5M over 60 months at a favorable interest rate. This demonstrates the support of our stakeholders and is a vote of confidence in the current management team’s successes and paves the way to addressing our debenture obligations in the coming months.

Building on the momentum of the third quarter, the Company was Adjusted EBITDA positive in the month of October, based on unaudited results.



“We remain resilient and focused on continued channel growth and cost containment. Optimistically, we await future legislative outcomes that we hope will favor the cannabis industry,” said Yapp.

Disclaimer Regarding Preliminary Financial Information

The financial information presented in this news release for October 2020 is based on preliminary, unaudited financial statements prepared by management. Accordingly, such financial information may be subject to change. Such financial information is qualified in its entirety with reference to the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is expected to be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on or before April 29, 2021. While the Company does not expect there to be any material changes to the October 2020 financial information presented in this news release, to the extent that it is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended October 30, 2020, the financial information contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company's audited financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.

GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) As at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT Cash $ 1,300,954 $ 3,531,202 Accounts receivable Note 5 219,004 167,178 Other receivables Note 5 1,385,246 447,901 Income tax recoverable - 74,034 Sales tax recoverable 128,074 271,866 Biological assets Note 7 217,385 88,078 Inventory Note 7 2,838,888 2,965,304 Prepaid expenses and deposits 376,075 325,329 Total current assets 6,465,626 7,870,892 Property, plant and equipment Note 8 2,597,773 3,723,489 Notes receivable Note 6 919,488 919,488 Right-of-use assets, net Note 9 4,093,035 4,333,064 Intangible assets Note 10 10,737,423 10,737,423 Goodwill Note 10 4,056,172 4,056,172 Total assets 28,869,517 31,640,528 LIABILITIES CURRENT Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,129,717 1,564,982 Interest payable 540,860 125,900 Income taxes payable 1,465,353 - Deferred income tax payable 248,852 248,852 Sales tax payable 449,878 187,520 Current portion of long-term debt Note 12 108,939 82,404 Notes payable Note 11 186,910 - Lease liability Note 12 852,769 843,238 Total current liabilities 6,983,278 3,052,896 Long term debt Note 12 56,824 29,952 Long term lease liability Note 12 4,132,024 4,090,806 Convertible debentures carried at fair value Note 11 5,218,464 4,706,141 Consideration payable - cash portion Note 12 4,429,880 4,218,866 Consideration payable - equity portion Note 12 4,838,780 4,940,667 Total liabilities 25,659,250 21,039,328 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital Note 13 148,222,848 147,763,499 Warrant reserve Note 14 1,554,929 1,980,217 Share option reserve Note 15 3,729,441 4,181,350 Contributed surplus 59,940 59,940 Deficit (150,356,891 ) (143,383,806 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,210,267 10,601,200 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,869,517 $ 31,640,528







GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Product sales Note 20 $ 5,765,970 $ 4,342,000 $ 15,318,207 $ 12,002,495 Royalty and other revenue Note 20 430,086 9,917 1,064,886 220,273 Total Revenue 6,196,056 4,351,917 16,383,093 12,222,768 Inventory expensed to cost of sales Note 7, 20 4,033,002 2,897,220 11,038,401 7,878,386 Gross margin, excluding fair value items 2,163,054 1,454,697 5,344,692 4,344,382 Fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold Note 7, 20 (14,125 ) - (48,483 ) - Loss on changes in fair value of biological assets Note 7, 20 98,853 - 295,009 - Gross profit 2,078,326 1,454,697 5,098,166 4,344,382 Expenses: General and administration 2,215,291 2,602,470 6,714,321 8,347,065 Share based compensation Note 15 41,517 155,936 264,793 485,646 Sales and marketing 478,724 446,042 1,552,778 1,452,153 Depreciation and amortization Note 8, 9 239,751 509,525 775,489 1,586,026 Total expenses 2,975,283 3,713,973 9,307,381 11,870,890 Loss before items noted below (896,957 ) (2,259,276 ) (4,209,215 ) (7,526,508 ) Interest expense (income) 350,265 559,366 1,449,109 2,043,675 Transaction costs 127 125,612 41,178 133,834 Loss on disposal of assets Note 8 (10,139 ) 4,330 307,700 97,241 Other loss (income) 70,249 (87,856 ) 32,029 (104,812 ) Gain on debt modification - (312,083 ) - (312,083 ) Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities - (23,371 ) - (605,134 ) Loss on change in fair value of convertible debentures Note 11 565,328 351,088 565,328 470,365 Loss before income taxes (1,872,787 ) (2,876,362 ) (6,604,559 ) (9,249,594 ) Current income tax expense 848,379 - 1,511,595 15,924 Net loss from continuing operations (2,721,166 ) (2,876,362 ) (8,116,154 ) (9,265,518 ) Loss from discontinued operations (Note 6) - (213,800 ) - (310,269 ) Net loss (2,721,166 ) (3,090,162 ) (8,116,154 ) (9,575,787 ) Other comprehensive loss Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Cumulative translation adjustment - 210,023 - 1,192,068 Comprehensive loss $ (2,721,166 ) $ (3,300,185 ) $ (8,116,154 ) $ (10,767,855 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 881,420,646 685,518,103 867,567,723 621,050,033







GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) For the three months ended Cash from Operating Activities September 30, 2020 Cash (used in) provided by: Operating activities: Net loss $ (2,721,166 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 290,091 Lease amortization 186,640 Loss on disposal of assets (10,139 ) Interest expense 350,265 Share-based compensation 41,517 Loss on fair value adjustment to debt 565,328 Transaction costs 41,178 Loss on fair value of biological assets 84,728 Reserve for obsolete inventory 52,732 Other non-cash transactions 9,252 Changes in working capital items: Accounts receivable (6,968 ) Other receivables (472,837 ) Income tax payable 848,378 Sales tax recoverable 199,094 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 634,214 Sales tax payable 240,351 Biological assets (68,605 ) Inventory 97,412 Prepaid expenses and deposits 56,226 Cash provided by operating activities $ 417,691







Adjusted EBITDA For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Loss before income taxes $ (1,872,787 ) $ (2,876,362 ) $ (6,604,559 ) $ (9,249,594 ) Adjustments: Net impact, fair value of biological assets 84,728 - 246,526 - Depreciation and amortization 476,733 509,525 1,548,121 1,586,026 Fair value changes on debt and equity instruments 565,328 327,717 565,328 (134,769 ) Share based compensation 41,517 155,936 264,793 485,646 Interest expense, net 350,265 559,366 1,449,109 2,043,675 Transaction costs 127 125,612 41,178 133,834 Start-up costs(1) 59,924 - 179,120 - Extraordinary losses(2) 60,093 - 276,883 - Impairments and other 70,249 (87,856 ) 32,029 (104,812 ) Loss on disposal (10,139 ) 4,330 307,700 97,241 Adjusted EBITDA $ (173,962 ) $ (1,281,732 ) $ (1,693,772 ) $ (5,142,753 ) (1) Write-off of significant start up costs related to the Company's California business (2) Losses experienced in Nevada due to unexpected shut down and facility abandonment due to COVID-19















