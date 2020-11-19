Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces third quarter 2020 results

“In the third quarter, sales again outperformed expectations with demand comp up nearly 31% compared to a net comp of 24%, driven by strength across all brands. E-commerce accelerated sequentially to a record net comp of over 49% and we were pleased to see our store performance improve throughout the quarter to a net comp of negative 11%. Even more encouraging is the retail demand comp at negative 4%. And, we delivered these sales more profitably, with operating margins reaching record levels at 15.7%,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our company’s mission is to enhance the quality of people’s lives at home. We have built our business with this mission at the forefront, investing in areas that matter most to our customers. These include:

High quality, well-designed, sustainable products at a great value because of our scale and vertical supply chain; Inspiring marketing, and; The convenience of our high-touch digital-first omnichannel experience.

And this, combined with our loved brands that serve a wide range of customers across aesthetics and price points, is our distinctive positioning and our competitive advantage,” Alber continued.

Alber concluded, “Our vision is to own the home. And, with our distinctive positioning we will only become more relevant. We have the strategies, the team and the world-class platform to maximize the industry trends that favor our business and successfully execute on our growth opportunities. We are confident that we will continue to drive accelerating sales growth with increasing profitability and evolve into an even more attractive business for our stakeholders during and post pandemic.”

THIRD QUARTER 2020

Net revenue growth of 22.4% to $1.765 billion, driven by acceleration across all brands

Demand comparable brand revenue growth accelerated to 31%, which includes orders placed but not yet filled or charged to the customer in the quarter

Net comparable brand revenue growth of 24.4%, with sequential and year-over-year acceleration in all brands, including Williams Sonoma at a record 30.4%, Pottery Barn at 24.1%, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen at 23.8% and West Elm at 21.8%

E-commerce net comparable brand revenue growth accelerated to 49.3% with e-commerce penetration holding at almost 70% of total net revenues

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 40.0%, expanding approximately 400bps and driven by higher year-over-year merchandise margins and occupancy leverage

GAAP and non-GAAP occupancy costs were $174 million, leveraging approximately 250bps

GAAP SG&A rate of 24.4%; non-GAAP SG&A rate of 24.3%, leveraging approximately 410bps and reflecting substantially higher advertising ROI and the strength of our topline performance

GAAP operating margin of 15.6%; non-GAAP operating margin of 15.7%, more than double that of last year and the highest quarterly operating margin performance outside of a holiday fourth quarter

GAAP diluted EPS of $2.54; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.56, over 150% higher than last year

Maintained strong liquidity position of $773 million in cash, including approximately $727 million in operating cash flow resulting from our strong performance year to date, enabling the company to repay in full all short-term borrowings under its $500 million revolver, reinstate its share repurchase program and repurchase $109 million in shares in the third quarter, and commit to increasing its next quarterly dividend payment by 10% to $0.53 per share

GUIDANCE

Given the dynamic nature of the COVID-19 crisis and the continuing macroeconomic uncertainty that could impact its performance, the company is not providing guidance for fiscal year 2020.

Long-Term Financial Guidance

Total net revenues growth of mid to high single digits

Non-GAAP operating margin expansion

Above-industry average ROIC (See Exhibit 1)

SEC REGULATION G — NON-GAAP INFORMATION

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Exhibit 1 provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”). We have not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis due to the potential variability and limited visibility of excluded items; these excluded items include expenses related to the acquisition of Outward, Inc., severance-related reorganization expenses, inventory-related charges and store asset impairments due to the impact of COVID-19, and net income tax expense (benefit) associated with tax legislation changes and non-recurring tax adjustments. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of current period performance on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. In addition, certain other items may be excluded from non-GAAP financial measures when the company believes this provides greater clarity to management and investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to the GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and our financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or are proven incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: our ability to capture significant opportunities in the home furnishings industry and increase our market share; our ability to continue to improve performance; the sustainability of our online growth; our ability to fill all of the orders placed in the quarter; the quality of our product pipeline, marketing efforts and omnichannel experience; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact on our supply chain and ability to deliver product timely and the potential for decreased demand for our products once the pandemic lessens and consumers return to normal purchasing patterns; our competitive advantages; our focus on operational excellence; our ability to improve customers’ experience; industry trends; our optimism about the future; our ability to maximize growth and maintain high profitability; our commitment to increase quarterly dividend payments; and our long-term financial targets.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: continuing changes in general economic conditions, and the impact on consumer confidence and consumer spending; the impact of the coronavirus on our global supply chain, retail store operations and customer demand and our ability to respond to such impact, new interpretations of or changes to current accounting rules; our ability to anticipate consumer preferences and buying trends; dependence on timely introduction and customer acceptance of our merchandise; changes in consumer spending based on weather, political, competitive and other conditions beyond our control; delays in store openings; competition from companies with concepts or products similar to ours; timely and effective sourcing of merchandise from our foreign and domestic vendors and delivery of merchandise through our supply chain to our stores and customers; effective inventory management; our ability to manage customer returns; successful catalog management, including timing, sizing and merchandising; uncertainties in e-marketing, infrastructure and regulation; multi-channel and multi-brand complexities; our ability to introduce new brands and brand extensions; challenges associated with our increasing global presence; dependence on external funding sources for operating capital; disruptions in the financial markets; our ability to control employment, occupancy and other operating costs; our ability to improve our systems and processes; changes to our information technology infrastructure; general political, economic and market conditions and events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism and the impact of the results of the U.S. presidential election; the impact of current and potential future tariffs and our ability to mitigate impacts; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our public announcements, reports to stockholders and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2020 and all subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We have not filed our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended November 1, 2020. As a result, all financial results described here should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates that are identified prior to the time we file the Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-nine Weeks Ended November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 In thousands, except per share amounts $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues Net revenues 1,764,536 100 % 1,442,472 100 % 4,490,516 100 % 4,054,418 100 % Cost of goods sold 1,058,953 60.0 % 924,300 64.1 % 2,819,471 62.8 % 2,608,054 64.3 % Gross profit 705,583 40.0 % 518,172 35.9 % 1,671,045 37.2 % 1,446,364 35.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 430,979 24.4 % 416,281 28.9 % 1,162,435 25.9 % 1,184,176 29.2 % Operating income 274,604 15.6 % 101,891 7.1 % 508,610 11.3 % 262,188 6.5 % Interest expense, net 5,344 0.3 % 2,564 0.2 % 13,967 0.3 % 7,486 0.2 % Earnings before income taxes 269,260 15.3 % 99,327 6.9 % 494,643 11.0 % 254,702 6.3 % Income taxes 67,488 3.8 % 24,614 1.7 % 122,884 2.7 % 64,685 1.6 % Net earnings 201,772 11.4 % 74,713 5.2 % 371,759 8.3 % 190,017 4.7 % Earnings per share (EPS): Basic $2.60 $0.96 $4.80 $2.43 Diluted $2.54 $0.94 $4.71 $2.39 Shares used in calculation of EPS: Basic 77,487 77,897 77,511 78,356 Diluted 79,332 79,191 79,012 79,465

3rd Quarter Net Revenues and Comparable Brand Revenue Growth (Decline) by Concept* Net Revenues

(Millions) Comparable Brand Revenue

Growth (Decline) Q3 20 Q3 19 Q3 20 Q3 19 Pottery Barn $ 684 $ 557 24.1 % 3.4 % West Elm $ 475 $ 390 21.8 % 14.1 % Williams Sonoma $ 260 $ 205 30.4 % (2.1 %) Pottery Barn Kids and Teen $ 278 $ 228 23.8 % 4.0 % Other $ 68 $ 62 N/A N/A Total $ 1,765 $ 1,442 24.4 % 5.5 %

*See the Company’s 10-K and 10-Q filings for the definition of comparable brand revenue, which is calculated on a 13-week to 13-week basis for both Q3 2019 and Q3 2020. Comparable stores that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 were not excluded from the comparable stores calculation for Q3 2020.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) In thousands, except per share amounts November 1, 2020 February 2, 2020 November 3, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 773,170 $ 432,162 $ 155,025 Accounts receivable, net 129,782 111,737 110,131 Merchandise inventories, net 1,125,475 1,100,544 1,258,541 Prepaid expenses 84,974 90,426 115,288 Other current assets 23,556 20,766 20,260 Total current assets 2,136,957 1,755,635 1,659,245 Property and equipment, net 869,092 929,038 915,740 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,091,649 1,166,383 1,194,061 Deferred income taxes, net 42,185 47,977 41,763 Goodwill 85,402 85,343 85,355 Other long-term assets, net 85,394 69,666 67,660 Total assets $ 4,310,679 $ 4,054,042 $ 3,963,824 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 562,294 $ 521,235 $ 444,279 Accrued expenses 194,985 175,003 140,789 Gift card and other deferred revenue 349,671 289,613 296,157 Income taxes payable 36,037 22,501 13,182 Current debt — 299,818 — Borrowings under revolving line of credit — — 100,000 Operating lease liabilities 217,448 227,923 225,530 Other current liabilities 99,691 73,462 68,973 Total current liabilities 1,460,126 1,609,555 1,288,910 Deferred rent and lease incentives 21,858 27,659 29,388 Long-term debt 299,173 — 299,769 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,027,142 1,094,579 1,127,403 Other long-term liabilities 100,478 86,389 86,461 Total liabilities 2,908,777 2,818,182 2,831,931 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock: $.01 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; none issued — — — Common stock: $.01 par value; 253,125 shares authorized; 76,697, 77,137 and 77,612 shares issued and outstanding at November 1, 2020, February 2, 2020 and November 3, 2019, respectively 768 772 777 Additional paid-in capital 623,379 605,822 594,991 Retained earnings 792,196 644,794 550,774 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,843 ) (14,587 ) (13,708 ) Treasury stock, at cost (598 ) (941 ) (941 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,401,902 1,235,860 1,131,893 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,310,679 $ 4,054,042 $ 3,963,824

Retail Store Data (unaudited) August 2, 2020 Openings Closings November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 Williams Sonoma 210 1 (1) 210 218 Pottery Barn 201 1 (1) 201 205 West Elm 121 2 (1) 122 114 Pottery Barn Kids 72 — (1) 71 79 Rejuvenation 10 — — 10 10 Total 614 4 (4) 614 626

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Thirty-nine Weeks Ended In thousands November 1,

2020 November 3,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 371,759 $ 190,017 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 140,340 140,495 (Gain) loss on disposal/impairment of assets 26,220 682 Amortization of deferred lease incentives (4,538 ) (5,985 ) Non-cash lease expense 162,767 160,138 Deferred income taxes (6,969 ) (10,937 ) Tax benefit related to stock-based awards 13,143 13,648 Stock-based compensation expense 54,671 49,516 Other (9 ) 14 Changes in: Accounts receivable (18,017 ) (2,842 ) Merchandise inventories (22,990 ) (133,637 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,807 ) (24,157 ) Accounts payable 54,279 (92,101 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 58,539 (24,148 ) Gift card and other deferred revenue 59,953 5,848 Operating lease liabilities (171,245 ) (168,308 ) Income taxes payable 13,532 (8,293 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 726,628 89,950 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (124,885 ) (121,154 ) Other 506 470 Net cash used in investing activities (124,379 ) (120,684 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving line of credit 487,823 100,000 Repayments under the revolving line of credit (487,823 ) — Payment of dividends (116,761 ) (113,159 ) Repurchases of common stock (109,048 ) (112,714 ) Tax withholdings related to stock-based awards (30,555 ) (26,623 ) Debt issuance costs (3,645 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (260,009 ) (152,496 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,232 ) (699 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 341,008 (183,929 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 432,162 338,954 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 773,170 $ 155,025

Exhibit 1 3rd Quarter GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-nine Weeks Ended November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 $ % of

revenues $ % of

revenues $ % of

revenues $ % of

revenues Gross profit $ 705,583 40.0 % $ 518,172 35.9 % $ 1,671,045 37.2 % $ 1,446,364 35.7 % Outward-related1 - 726 - 2,140 Employment-related expense2 - - - 30 Inventory write-off3 - - 11,378 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 705,583 40.0 % $ 518,898 36.0 % $ 1,682,423 37.5 % $ 1,448,534 35.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 430,979 24.4 % $ 416,281 28.9 % $ 1,162,435 25.9 % $ 1,184,176 29.2 % Outward-related1 (2,219 ) (6,636 ) (8,918 ) (18,864 ) Employment-related expense2 - (623 ) - (7,742 ) Asset impairment4 - - (21,975 ) - Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 428,760 24.3 % $ 409,022 28.4 % $ 1,131,542 25.2 % $ 1,157,570 28.6 % Operating income $ 274,604 15.6 % $ 101,891 7.1 % $ 508,610 11.3 % $ 262,188 6.5 % Outward-related1 2,219 7,362 8,918 21,004 Employment-related expense2 - 623 - 7,772 Inventory write-off3 - - 11,378 - Asset impairment4 - - 21,975 - Non-GAAP operating income $ 276,823 15.7 % $ 109,876 7.6 % $ 550,881 12.3 % $ 290,964 7.2 % $ Tax rate $ Tax rate $ Tax rate $ Tax rate Income taxes $ 67,488 25.1 % $ 24,614 24.8 % $ 122,884 24.8 % $ 64,685 25.4 % Outward-related1 473 1,511 1,665 4,475 Employment-related expense2 - 480 - (302 ) Inventory write-off3 - - 2,940 - Asset impairment4 - - 5,324 - Deferred tax liability adjustment5 647 - 647 - Tax legislation6 - (98 ) - (98 ) Non-GAAP income taxes $ 68,608 25.3 % $ 26,507 24.7 % $ 133,460 24.9 % $ 68,760 24.3 % Diluted EPS $ 2.54 $ 0.94 $ 4.71 $ 2.39 Outward-related1 0.02 0.07 0.09 0.21 Employment-related expense2 - - - 0.10 Inventory write-off3 - - 0.11 - Asset impairment4 - - 0.21 - Deferred tax liability adjustment5 (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) - Non-GAAP Diluted EPS* $ 2.56 $ 1.02 $ 5.11 $ 2.70 * Per share amounts may not sum due to rounding to the nearest cent per diluted share

SEC Regulation G – Non-GAAP Information

These tables include non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, selling, general and administrative expense, operating income, operating margin, income taxes, effective tax rate and diluted EPS. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of our quarterly actual results on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Notes to Exhibit 1:

During Q3 and year-to-date 2020, we incurred approximately $2.2 million and $8.9 million, respectively, associated with acquisition-related compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangibles for Outward, Inc. and, during Q3 and year-to-date 2019, we incurred approximately $7.4 million and $21.0 million associated with acquisition-related compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangibles, as well as the operations of Outward, Inc. During Q3 and year-to-date 2019, we incurred approximately $0.6 million and $7.8 million, respectively, of employment-related expense that was primarily associated with severance-related reorganization expenses. During year-to-date 2020, we incurred approximately $11.4 million of inventory write-offs for inventory with minor damage that we could not liquidate through our outlets due to store closures resulting from COVID-19. During year-to-date 2020, we incurred approximately $22.0 million of expense associated with store asset impairments due to the impact that COVID-19 had on our retail stores. During Q3 and year-to-date 2020, we recorded an approximate $0.6 million tax benefit resulting from a non-recurring adjustment to a deferred tax liability. During Q3 and year-to-date 2019, we recorded a net income tax expense of approximately $0.1 million, associated with tax legislation changes.

Return on Invested Capital (“ROIC”)

We believe ROIC is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the efficient and effective use of capital, and is an important component of long-term shareholder return. We define ROIC as non-GAAP net operating profit after tax (NOPAT), divided by our average invested capital. NOPAT is defined as non-GAAP operating income, plus rent expense, less estimated taxes at the company’s effective tax rate. Average invested capital is defined as the two-year average of total assets less current liabilities, plus capitalized leases, less cash in excess of $200 million.

ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our method of determining ROIC may differ from other companies’ methods and therefore may not be comparable.

