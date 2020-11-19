 

McKesson Appoints Dr. Kelvin A. Baggett to Chief Impact Officer

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) today announced that the company has appointed Dr. Kelvin A. Baggett to the newly created role of chief impact officer, effective November 30, 2020.

“We are delighted to welcome Kelvin to our executive leadership team,” said Brian Tyler, CEO, McKesson Corporation. “He has been recognized nationally for his leadership work to address many of the key healthcare challenges and related societal causes that are of critical importance for McKesson. His deeply informed perspective on inclusion, diversity, equity, sustainability and social impact will help us deliver on our company goals and help drive meaningful change for our employees, our customers, our investors and our communities.”

As chief impact officer, Dr. Baggett will have global responsibility for McKesson’s strategy and execution related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, community relations, social impact and philanthropy through the McKesson Foundation.

Dr. Baggett currently serves as managing director at Posterity Capital Group and as senior advisor at Pharos Capital Group, where he is responsible for advising the firms’ investment strategies, fundraising efforts and due diligence matters. Most recently, he served as the chief operating officer for Health Care Navigator (HCN), where he was responsible for improving the performance of privately held, domestic, multistate operating companies, including skilled nursing facilities, long term care facilities, hospice and palliative care, residential care, physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy and rehabilitation. Previously, Dr. Baggett served as senior vice president, chief clinical officer and chief medical officer at Tenet Healthcare, where he transformed a process-oriented culture into an inclusive, outcomes-focused one — setting clear expectations, leveraging the best talent, and improving the quality, safety and effectiveness of care. Dr. Baggett also served as chief operating officer and vice president, Clinical Strategies at HCA, where he led a team that implemented strategies to improve care delivery and outcomes. Dr. Baggett holds a BS from the University of North Carolina, an MD from East Carolina University, a Master in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University, and an MBA from Duke University.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful — all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.

