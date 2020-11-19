IFF Announces Voluntary Delisting From Euronext Paris

Following the delisting from Euronext Paris, the IFF Shares will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”), IFF’s primary listing exchange.

International Flavors and Fragrances (“IFF”) (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) announced today that following a comprehensive review of the trading volume, costs and administrative requirements related to its listing on Euronext Paris, it has decided to request the voluntary delisting of its shares (the “IFF Shares”) (ISIN US4595061015) from Euronext Paris. The Board of Euronext has approved this request.

A voluntary sales facility procedure on the NYSE will be implemented by IFF for the benefit of its shareholders holding their IFF Shares through Euroclear France (the “Euronext Shareholders”), in accordance with Euronext rules (the “Sales Facility”). Accordingly, the Euronext Shareholders will have the following options:

decide not to participate in the voluntary sales facility and keep their IFF Shares, which they will be able to trade on Euronext Paris through and including the trading day prior to the delisting date, and thereafter, only on the NYSE; or

participate in the voluntary sales facility described below and sell all or part of their IFF Shares on the NYSE.

Euronext Shareholders not participating

Euronext Shareholders who do not wish to sell their IFF Shares pursuant to the Sales Facility, or otherwise have taken no action to tender their IFF Shares in the Sales Facility may only trade their IFF Shares on the NYSE following the delisting date. Any such holding and/or trade will be subject to the terms applied by their financial intermediary who will take the necessary steps to move their IFF Shares from Euroclear France to the relevant alternative central system for depositary.

Participating Euronext Shareholders

Euronext Shareholders who wish to sell their IFF Shares on the NYSE pursuant to the Sales Facility must request their financial intermediaries to deliver their IFF Shares from 24th November, 2020 to 8th December, 2020 included, to BNP Paribas Securities Services, acting as centralizing agent, pursuant to the procedure described in the applicable Euronext notice expected to be published on 20th November, 2020.

The IFF Shares delivered to BNP Paribas Securities Services will be sold on the NYSE starting on Monday,14th December 2020, by a broker, at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale.