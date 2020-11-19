Stork Awarded Inspection Quality Assurance Framework Agreement for Sellafield Nuclear Plant in the United Kingdom

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluor’s Diversified Services segment, was awarded a framework agreement for inspection quality assurance services by Sellafield Limited for its nuclear site in the United Kingdom. Fluor will book the contract value in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Steve Hunt (L), Stork’s Regional Director for the UK finalizes the agreement with Dave Tomlinson (R), Sellafield’s Head of Inspection Services, Inspection and Certification Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Stork is extremely pleased to have been awarded this specialist services contract by Sellafield,” said Taco de Haan, Stork’s president. “The agreement reinforces our capabilities with the UK’s nuclear industry. Stork will continue to expand its presence throughout many sectors in the UK and use its full portfolio of specialist services.”

Over the next three years, Stork will provide independent third-party inspection and quality assurance services for Sellafield Limited. These crucial services will ensure compliance with regulatory and legal obligations regarding the quality standards of products and services, on site and off site, including local and international supply chains.

Stork’s UK office in Aberdeen will lead the work with support from its Southport office. Work began in November 2020.

“Quality services is a specialist solution within Stork’s portfolio and is an accredited UKAS ISO17020 Type A inspection body,” said Steve Hunt, Stork’s regional director in the UK. “Our systems, processes, track record and top-notch personnel enable projects to be performed successfully.”

“Since social distancing and travel restrictions have been in place, we have established remote second and third party inspections,” Hunt said. “By using our remote digital inspector solution, vendors and clients are all connected in real time viewing the same inspection more quickly and safer, thereby adding more value together with future scalability for our clients.”

