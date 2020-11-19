Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Dillard’s, Inc. Announces $0.15 Cash Dividend Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company payable February 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as …



