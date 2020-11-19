Shoe Carnival to Participate in Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL), a leading retailer of moderately priced footwear and accessories, today announced management will provide a strategic overview of the Company at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Management will also be available for 1x1 calls with participants of the conference.

A live audio of the webcast can be accessed through the Investor section of Shoe Carnival’s web site at https://investor.shoecarnival.com/home/default.aspx. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.