Shoe Carnival to Participate in Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference
Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL), a leading retailer of moderately priced footwear and accessories, today announced management will provide a strategic overview of the Company at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Management will also be available for 1x1 calls with participants of the conference.
A live audio of the webcast can be accessed through the Investor section of Shoe Carnival’s web site at https://investor.shoecarnival.com/home/default.aspx. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering customers a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of November 19, 2020, the Company operates 383 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006286/en/
