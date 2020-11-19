SmileDirectClub Launches Foundation to Empower Those Navigating Transitions

Company Builds Corporate Responsibility Effort, Partners with Organizations Focused on Helping People Find and Boost Confidence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the formation of the SmileDirectClub Foundation, a nonprofit charitable entity created to empower the most vulnerable in our society to gain access to the tools, skills and the confidence they need to put their best face forward during times of transition in their education or careers. The SmileDirectClub Foundation bolsters the mission-driven Company’s corporate responsibility and philanthropic efforts.



“SmileDirectClub’s customers have shared countless stories of how their lives have been changed thanks to a boost in self-confidence from getting a straighter, brighter smile that they love,” said John Sheldon, SmileDirectClub Chief Marketing Officer and President of the SmileDirectClub Foundation Board. “The SmileDirectClub Foundation is there to make sure that this key element of self-confidence is extended beyond our Club Members so that the most vulnerable people are empowered to positively impact their own lives and our communities.”

The SmileDirectClub Foundation will provide year-round support to several Signature Charitable Partners, including Hire Heroes USA, which empowers U.S. Military members, veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce, and Year Up, an organization that provides young adults with the skills, experience and support to reach their full potential through careers and higher education. Additional Signature Charitable Partners will be added in the future to serve needs in Nashville and elsewhere across the US, and globally, in addition to awarding annual grants to other organizations aligned with the Foundation’s mission.

"Hire Heroes USA empowers our clients to obtain jobs that not only meet their professional goals, but also help them reach financial security and stability for themselves and their families.” said Andrew Sandoe, Hire Heros USA CEO. “We are grateful to the SmileDirectClub Foundation for their support in improving the well-being of our nation's veterans and military spouses."

“Year Up is excited to start this partnership with SmileDirectClub Foundation as we continue providing young people with in-demand skills to launch meaningful careers,” said Gerald Chertavian, Year Up Founder and CEO. “Their support will allow us to reach more young adults in need of an opportunity with some of the nation’s largest companies who are in need of their talent.”