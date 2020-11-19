DGAP-Ad-hoc: PAION AG / Key word(s): Research Update PAION REPORTS POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM TOPLINE DATA IN EU PHASE III TRIAL IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA 19-Nov-2020 / 22:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Key secondary endpoint met: remimazolam demonstrated superior hemodynamic stability compared to propofol

- EU Phase III program completed; data to serve as basis for MAA submission in general anesthesia

Aachen (Germany), 19 November 2020 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) today announces positive topline data from the pivotal remimazolam EU Phase III trial in general anesthesia. In the trial with 424 patients, remimazolam met both the primary and key secondary endpoints.

The randomized, single-blind, propofol-controlled, confirmatory Phase III trial enrolled 424 ASA III/IV patients (American Society of Anesthesiologists classification III to IV) undergoing planned surgery at more than 20 European sites.

The primary objective of the trial was to demonstrate non-inferiority of remimazolam compared to propofol for the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia during elective surgery. The primary efficacy endpoint was defined as the anesthetic effect of remimazolam and propofol assessed as a percentage of time of a Narcotrend (NCT) index below 60 (depth of anesthesia) during the maintenance phase of general anesthesia. In the final analysis, non-inferiority was demonstrated with an NCT index below 60 with 95.7% (n=235) of the time with remimazolam and 99.1% (n=92) with propofol at a significance level of p=0.0001.