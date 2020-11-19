MultiPlan Appoints Julie Klapstein to Its Board of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome Julie to the MultiPlan Board," said Mark Tabak, CEO and chairman of MultiPlan. "Julie is a seasoned executive who brings a wealth of experience in healthcare IT, spanning both payors and providers, as we embark on the ‘Expand’ phase of our growth strategy focused on this important industry segment. We look forward to her contribution to our mission of driving healthcare affordability, efficiency and fairness for healthcare payors, their consumers and the medical providers who treat them.”

MultiPlan Corporation (“MultiPlan”) (NYSE: MPLN), a market-leading, technology-enabled provider of end-to-end healthcare cost management solutions, today announced the appointment of Julie D. Klapstein to its Board of Directors as a new independent director, effective November 19, 2020. She will serve on the Board's Audit committee. Ms. Klapstein is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in the healthcare sector. She has served on the boards of both public and private companies and has held various executive positions, including as founding CEO of Availity, one of the largest healthcare information networks in the United States. She brings extensive payor and provider experience, having helped a number of companies expand and strengthen their customer base with a focus on developing new medical management and revenue cycle management applications while automating the delivery of healthcare for all stakeholders.

MultiPlan is a broad-based and comprehensive cost management solution for the health insurance industry. The company has developed deep relationships within its 1.2 million provider network and is used by 700 payors that processed more than $100 billion in claims in 2019 and identified more than $19 billion in potential savings opportunities for its customers. The company is executing a growth strategy to deepen relationships with its payor clients. As part of this strategy, MultiPlan earlier this month announced the purchase of HST, an innovative healthcare technology company that enables value-based health benefit plan designs and expands MultiPlan’s presence in the TPA/Broker segment.

“I am honored to join MultiPlan at this important moment in time,” said Julie Klapstein. “Through its innovative and unparalleled offering, MultiPlan plays a crucial role in improving health outcomes by delivering value for customers, making treatment more accessible and helping address the unique challenges of the U.S. healthcare sector. The role for independent third parties in the claims process is critically important.”

Julie Klapstein was the founding Chief Executive Officer of Availity, LLC, a health information network optimizing the automated delivery of critical business and clinical information among healthcare stakeholders. Ms. Klapstein served as Availity’s Chief Executive Officer and board member from 2001 to 2011. She was the interim Chief Executive Officer at Medical Reimbursements of America, Inc., a private company, from February 2017 to June 2017. Ms. Klapstein has more than thirty years of experience in the healthcare information technology industry including executive roles at various healthcare companies. Ms. Klapstein currently serves on the boards of Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) where she serves on the Quality and Governance committees and where she is chair of the Compensation committee; NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) where she serves on the Audit and Compensation committees; Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) where she serves on the Compliance committee and where she is chair of the Compensation committee. She also currently serves on the board of directors of a private company specializing in revenue cycle management. Ms. Klapstein previously was a director for two additional public companies and multiple private companies. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Portland State University in Portland, Oregon. Ms. Klapstein will be a valuable member of our Board because of her knowledge of healthcare information technology, payor and provider background and public company board experience.

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, dental, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

