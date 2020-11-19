JPMorgan Chase Names Reggie Chambers the New Head of Investor Relations

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) announced today that Reggie Chambers has been named the new head of Investor Relations, effective January 1, 2021. Jason Scott, who has led the Investor Relations team since 2016, will be taking on a new role at the Firm as head of Global Technology Finance.

Chambers is currently the Chief Administrative Officer for Chase Consumer Banking where he leads all branch innovation and operations for the Consumer Bank, which includes overseeing branch real estate, ATMs, and branch innovation labs, among other things. His team has been building out branches for Chase’s expansion from 23 to 48 states. He is also responsible for developing new branch formats, such as Community Center branches, and has been instrumental in resiliency planning and execution for the Consumer Bank during the pandemic. With almost 20 years in the financial services industry, Chambers’ prior experience includes management consulting in McKinsey’s Strategy and Corporate Finance practice, principle investing with 3i Group plc as head of its North American energy and infrastructure team, and investment banking and corporate law in New York and Madrid, Spain. He also spent considerable time in the public sector and was appointed by President Obama as a White House Fellow at the White House National Economic Council.