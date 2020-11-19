Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $500 Million of 2.875% Unsecured Notes Due 2026

The offering is subject to customary closing conditions, and the 2026 Notes are expected to be delivered on or about November 24, 2020.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: GSBD) announced today that it has priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.875% notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”). The 2026 Notes will mature on January 15, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at the Company’s option at any time at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to pay down debt under its revolving credit facility.

BofA Securities, Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Truist Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., ICBC Standard Bank Plc, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as book-running managers for this offering. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Barclays Capital Inc., CIBC World Markets Corp., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, ING Financial Markets LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as co-managers for this offering.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The pricing term sheet dated November 19, 2020, the preliminary prospectus supplement dated November 19, 2020 and the accompanying prospectus dated November 19, 2020, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contain this and other information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

The information in the pricing term sheet, preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. The pricing term sheet, preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell any securities of the Company and are not soliciting an offer to buy such securities in any jurisdiction where such offer and sale is not permitted.

A registration statement relating to these securities is on file with the SEC and has become effective. The offering may be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by calling 1-800-294-1322, or email dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.