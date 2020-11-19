 

South Jersey Gas Files Petition for Infrastructure Investment Program

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – November 19, 2020 – South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), today filed a petition with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) seeking approval of an Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP) that would accelerate planned capital expenditures to enhance the delivery of safe, reliable, affordable natural gas, create jobs, and support the State’s environmental goals.

Under the proposed five-year program, beginning in June 2021, South Jersey Gas will invest approximately $742.5 million to replace 825 miles of aging steel mains and install Excess Flow Valves (EFVs) on new service lines. EFVs are mechanical safety devices designed to shut off the flow of natural gas automatically in the event of a service line break. The enhancements ensure the continued safety and reliability of the South Jersey Gas natural gas system.

The Infrastructure Investment Program does not propose to change customer rates at this time, helping to bolster much needed economic growth with no immediate rate impact.   

“South Jersey Gas’ proposed infrastructure program will enable us to continue to enhance the performance and safety of our system, support the State’s environmental goals and create jobs to support the local economy at a time when it’s most needed,”  said Melissa Orsen, President and Chief Operations Officer, South Jersey Gas. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the NJBPU and the Division of Rate Counsel to create jobs in New Jersey.”

For many years, South Jersey has made considerable investments to modernize its natural gas systems through its current infrastructure programs AIRP II (Accelerated Infrastructure Replacement Program) and SHARP II (Storm Hardening and Reliability Program) which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021. Under these programs, South Jersey Gas has invested approximately $320 million and replaced approximately 422 miles of mains and associated services through September 2020.

For more information on South Jersey Gas’ commitment to safety, visit www.southjerseygas.com.

About South Jersey Gas 
South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 400,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com. 

