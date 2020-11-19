 

Novartis secures exclusive rights for potential acute respiratory distress syndrome cell therapy

  • Novartis enters into exclusive worldwide license with Mesoblast to develop, commercialize and manufacture remestemcel-L for treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and other indications

  • Addition of remestemcel-L could expand Novartis respiratory portfolio by adding potential first-in-class ARDS therapy using innovative cell-based technology with platform potential

  • Deal includes $50 million upfront cash payment and equity/share subscription, plus performance-based milestones and royalties for access to a cell-therapy based platform with worldwide rights to a range of potential indications

Basel, November 19, 2020 — Novartis announced today that it entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Mesoblast to develop, commercialize and manufacture remestemcel-L for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), including that associated with COVID-19. ARDS is an area of significant unmet need, with an approximate 40% mortality rate with current standard of care, which includes prolonged ICU treatment and mechanical ventilation.1,2 As the potential first ARDS therapy, remestemcel-L will use mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs), a cell-based platform technology, to treat this deadly condition and improve outcomes. Remestemcel-L is currently being studied in COVID-19-related ARDS in an ongoing 300-patient Phase III study.3 Novartis intends to initiate a Phase III study in non-COVID-19-related ARDS after the anticipated closing of the license agreement and successful completion and outcome of the current study.

“We believe that Novartis is uniquely placed to advance this important potential new therapy,” said John Tsai, M.D., Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer for Novartis. “Novartis is committed to, and has demonstrated success with, cell-based therapies and transforming care for a spectrum of respiratory diseases. This makes remestemcel-L an important addition to our pipeline. It has the potential to be the first treatment for the most critically ill ARDS patients, and it provides us with an opportunity to apply years of specialized experience directly to the work of saving lives.”

