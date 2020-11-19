 

DGAP-News PAION REPORTS POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM TOPLINE DATA IN EU PHASE III TRIAL IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.11.2020, 22:48  |  86   |   |   

DGAP-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Research Update
PAION REPORTS POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM TOPLINE DATA IN EU PHASE III TRIAL IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA

19.11.2020 / 22:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PAION REPORTS POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM TOPLINE DATA IN EU PHASE III TRIAL IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA

- Primary endpoint met: remimazolam demonstrated non-inferiority to propofol for anesthetic effect

- Key secondary endpoint met: remimazolam demonstrated superior hemodynamic stability compared to propofol

- EU Phase III program completed; data to serve as basis for MAA submission in general anesthesia

Aachen (Germany), 19 November 2020 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) today announces positive topline data from the pivotal remimazolam EU Phase III trial in general anesthesia. In the trial with 424 patients, remimazolam met both the primary and key secondary endpoints.

The randomized, single-blind, propofol-controlled, confirmatory Phase III trial enrolled 424 ASA III/IV patients (American Society of Anesthesiologists classification III to IV) undergoing planned surgery at more than 20 European sites.

The primary objective of the trial was to demonstrate non-inferiority of remimazolam compared to propofol for the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia during elective surgery. The primary efficacy endpoint was defined as the anesthetic effect of remimazolam and propofol assessed as a percentage of time of a Narcotrend (NCT) index below 60 (depth of anesthesia) during the maintenance phase of general anesthesia. In the final analysis, non-inferiority was demonstrated with an NCT index below 60 with 95.7% (n=235) of the time with remimazolam and 99.1% (n=92) with propofol at a significance level of p=0.0001.

The key secondary objective was to show improved hemodynamic stability compared to propofol. Hemodynamic stability is measured by avoidance of intraoperative drop in mean arterial blood pressure (MAP) between start of anesthesia and 15 minutes after the first skin incision, as well as usage of vasopressors. Although adjustments in the statistical testing were required based on the nature of the obtained data, a statistically significant superior hemodynamic stability of remimazolam compared to propofol could be shown with a number of hemodynamic events per patient of 62.62 ± 39.46 (n=270) with remimazolam and 71.03 ± 41.12 (n=95) with propofol at a significance level of p=0.0151.

Seite 1 von 5
Paion Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News PAION REPORTS POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM TOPLINE DATA IN EU PHASE III TRIAL IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA DGAP-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Research Update PAION REPORTS POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM TOPLINE DATA IN EU PHASE III TRIAL IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA 19.11.2020 / 22:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PAION REPORTS …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lumcore verlässt sich bei Hochleistungslasern auf Anlagen von AIXTRON / Bestellung über ...
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Management der LION E-Mobility AG erwirbt Anteile am eigenen Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Third Quarter 2020 Business ...
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-News: EVOTEC PRÄSENTIERT WACHSTUMSTREIBER DER 'AUTOBAHN TO CURES' AUF DEM CAPITAL MARKETS DAY
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE ist neuestes Mitglied von Deutschlands erstem Blockchain-Indexfonds (ETF)
DGAP-News: USU Software AG: Ergebnisse der Studie „Hybrid IT 2021' von IDG Research Services und USU
Lumcore relies on AIXTRON systems for high-power lasers / Order for MOCVD systems for the ...
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Management of LION E-Mobility AG acquires shares in own company
DGAP-Adhoc: edding Aktiengesellschaft: edding hebt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für 2020 an
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp.'s Tochtergesellschaft PowerTap Hydrogen ...
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:48 Uhr
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM-TOPLINE-DATEN IN EU-PHASE-III-STUDIE IN ALLGEMEINANÄSTHESIE BEKANNT (deutsch)
22:48 Uhr
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM-TOPLINE-DATEN IN EU-PHASE-III-STUDIE IN ALLGEMEINANÄSTHESIE BEKANNT
22:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM-TOPLINE-DATEN IN EU-PHASE-III-STUDIE IN ALLGEMEINANÄSTHESIE BEKANNT (deutsch)
22:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION REPORTS POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM TOPLINE DATA IN EU PHASE III TRIAL IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA
22:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM-TOPLINE-DATEN IN EU-PHASE-III-STUDIE IN ALLGEMEINANÄSTHESIE BEKANNT
11.11.20
Paion bestätigt Planungen für 2020 nach US-Zulassung für Remimazolam
11.11.20
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERNQUARTALSMITTEILUNG FÜR DIE ERSTEN NEUN MONATE 2020 (deutsch)
11.11.20
DGAP-News: PAION AG PUBLISHES GROUP QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020
11.11.20
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERNQUARTALSMITTEILUNG FÜR DIE ERSTEN NEUN MONATE 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:49 Uhr
100.655
Paion "buy"
14.07.20
4
w:o Community: Tenbagger-Traum geplatzt? – Paion-Aktionäre zwischen Enttäuschung und Euphorie
10.07.20
62
Wahnsinns Sensation! Paion schnellt nach oben. Jetzt handeln!