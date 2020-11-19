 

Dollar General Extends its Mission through Annual Holiday Support

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is excited to announce its annual holiday support of the communities it calls home through in-store collections and $485,000 in donations to benefit local toy drives, including the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Thanks and Giving campaign and area schools and nonprofit organizations.

“During this season of giving, we look forward to spreading holiday cheer across our hometown communities,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s senior director of community initiatives. “Some of the greatest gifts are health, happiness and hope. Our work to support the research and care at St. Jude, to ensure children have holiday presents through toy drives and Toys for Tots and by extending surprise gifts to nonprofits and schools help us to extend the spirit of the season and our mission of Serving Others.”

Specific activations this holiday season include:

  • 15th Anniversary Partnership with St. Jude’s Thanks and Giving campaign: In 2020, Dollar General is commemorating its 15th anniversary of partnering with the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Thanks and Giving campaign. To further support St. Jude, the Company will provide a $125,000 donation and collect in-store donations from November 20 through December 18. Since 2005, Dollar General and customers’ in-store donations have provided more than $26.3 million to support childhood cancer research.

    Additionally, DG plans to help make the holidays brighter by extending cheer and donating Santa’s Workshop presents to children and their families at St. Jude this season.
  • Local Toy Drives: DG also plans to support families this holiday season through its annual in-store toy drives. Between November 20 and December 4, customers may donate toys at each DG store to benefit a local toy drive or the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Store managers at each store chooses the recipient organization of the toy drive so that items donated are distributed in the local community. Dollar General is also providing a $100,000 donation to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to support and further their work.
  • School and Nonprofit Donations: As part of DG’s efforts to strengthen local communities, the Company plans to surprise 26 schools and nonprofit organizations with $10,000 each over the holiday season. Funding aims to support education and hunger relief efforts.

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please visit the DG Newsroom, contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at dgpr@dg.com.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years through its mission of Serving Others. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day! by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,720 stores in 46 states as of July 31, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

