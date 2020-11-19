Dollar General Extends its Mission through Annual Holiday Support

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is excited to announce its annual holiday support of the communities it calls home through in-store collections and $485,000 in donations to benefit local toy drives, including the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Thanks and Giving campaign and area schools and nonprofit organizations.

“During this season of giving, we look forward to spreading holiday cheer across our hometown communities,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s senior director of community initiatives. “Some of the greatest gifts are health, happiness and hope. Our work to support the research and care at St. Jude, to ensure children have holiday presents through toy drives and Toys for Tots and by extending surprise gifts to nonprofits and schools help us to extend the spirit of the season and our mission of Serving Others.”