 

Novo Reports Scheduling of Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 22:58  |  43   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) has been scheduled for December 17, 2020 at 4 pm PST.

The Company is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the “Board”) has proposed that the size of the Board be increased to six directors and has invited Mr. Ross Hamilton of Perth, Western Australia to stand for election to the Board at the Meeting. Mr. Hamilton has over 20 years of international experience in sustainability, environmental stewardship, climate change, community engagement, indigenous affairs and stakeholder relations within the mining, metals and large infrastructure sectors. Mr. Hamilton is the founder and director of an environmental, social and corporate governance focused advisory firm and serves as an expert advisor to the International Finance Corporation and the UN Global Compact. He previously served as a Director at the International Council on Mining and Metals based in London, UK, and in several leadership roles at BHP in Western Australia. Mr. Hamilton holds a Bachelor of Science (First Class Honours) degree from Monash University and a Master’s degree in Sustainability Management from Curtin University.

Due to the ongoing health risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing government restrictions on public gatherings in support of social distancing, the Company strongly recommends that shareholders cast their votes by proxy in advance of the Meeting and not attend the Meeting in person. Despite this, any registered shareholder wishing to attend the Meeting must contact Diane Barley at dbarley@owenbird.com in advance so that they may be informed of applicable safety protocols. Please see the Company’s notice of meeting and information circular, as filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.novoresources.com, for further details of the Meeting.

Recognizing the important opportunity that an annual meeting provides shareholders to both hear from, and communicate with, management, a presentation and virtual question and answer period will be organized, details of which will be announced in the near future

Shareholders with any questions are encouraged to contact Leo Karabelas at leo@novoresources.com or +1-416-543-3120.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is advancing its flagship Beatons Creek gold project to production while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

Quinton Hennigh

Quinton Hennigh
President and Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Novo Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Reports Scheduling of Annual General Meeting VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) has been scheduled for December 17, 2020 at 4 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 112 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars
Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series “Luminosity Plays”
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Ormat Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Novo Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek
06.11.20
Novo Announces Supplemental Listing of Warrants
05.11.20
Novo Extending Scope of Beatons Creek Conglomerate Gold Project
30.10.20
Novo Provides Second Operational Update From Beatons Creek
29.10.20
Field Trial Preparatory Testwork at Steinert Perth Recovers Significant Gold From Previously Untested Fines Fraction
28.10.20
Receipts Issued for Novo’s Final Short Form Prospectuses Qualifying Distribution of Common Shares and Warrants Underlying Subscription Receipts

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
268
Novo Resources: 150% in 3 Tagen ! Und jetzt ?