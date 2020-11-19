Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The Saudi G20 Presidency invites media

Click here to access the official Media Microsite.(https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/)All activities and press conferences will be streamed live, andbroadcast-quality footage will be made available, as well as:- Press Releases and Media Briefs- The Communiqué- Speech Transcripts- Video Footage- Summit Video Gallery- Summit Photo Gallery- Information about the Kingdom of Saudi ArabiaFurther information about the Saudi G20 Presidency, details of the Leaders'Summit, and schedule of the upcoming G20 Media Briefings and Roundtables can befound here (https://g2020-my.sharepoint.com/:b:/g/personal/operation_saudisecretariat_gov_sa/Ea2QA46TkO9IshYDjm1EPDEBxSGsQAXzaHvu-pKi-Ij3_Q?e=HTEAqJ) .Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148802/4768867OTS: Saudi G20 Presidency