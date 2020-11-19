Clearwater Paper Announces Virtual Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced virtual participation in the following investor conferences:

November 30, 2020 – Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Heidi Blair, vice president and treasurer, will present at the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference beginning at 12 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Mr. Murphy and Ms. Blair will also be available for investor meetings that day and on December 2, 2020.

December 2, 2020 – Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a CEO panel discussion at the RBC Capital Markets Forest Products Conference beginning at 8:35 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will also be available for investor meetings that day.