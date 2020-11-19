 

Hub Group Honored With the 2020 Humanitarian Logistics Award

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) announced today it was honored with the 2020 Humanitarian Logistic Award by the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN). ALAN created this award in 2017 “to honor individuals and organizations that have demonstrated an ongoing and sustained commitment to helping others in their time of greatest need.”

During the COVID-19 crisis, temperature controlled storage became a growing need across hospitals, food banks, government agencies and other frontline support. In response, Hub Group donated 211 refrigerated trailers to 59 non-profit organizations, adding up to over 9 million cubic feet of refrigerated storage space, the equivalent of two average-sized refrigerated warehouses. “Hub Group was able to connect with organizations that needed temperature controlled storage the most. We wanted our permanent trailer donations to make a real difference,” said Phillip Yeager, Hub Group’s President and COO.

Through collaboration with ALAN, Hub Group was introduced to Feeding America, a large nationwide system of food banks. “Hub Group’s donation of 31 refrigerated containers provided much-needed cold storage to help our network respond and deliver an average of 37% more weekly food distributions,” said Mike Loeffl, VP of Supply Chain Logistics and Operations at Feeding America. These weekly food distributions directly benefited communities that were stricken with unexpected joblessness and higher dependency on food banks.

“At Hub Group, we pride ourselves on sustainability, supporting our communities and giving back. Whether through our Cause Container program or our membership in initiatives like SmartWay, helping others is not a one-time event for us, but rather an integral part of how we do business. Especially in unprecedented times like 2020, it was a privilege to make a positive impact in so many areas with our trailer donations,” said David Yeager, Hub Group’s Chairman and CEO.

ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group is the premier customer-centric supply chain company, offering comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (NASDAQ: HUBG) with $3.7 billion in revenue, our 5,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of "The Way Ahead" - a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit www.hubgroup.com. 

CONTACT: Contact Jennifer Telek from Hub Group Inc. 630 217 4772

