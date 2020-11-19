 

Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

19.11.2020, 23:00   

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on January 29, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 8, 2021.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at sysco.com/csr2020report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:
   
Shannon Mutschler Rachel Lee
Media Contact Investor Relations Contact
mutschler.shannon@corp.sysco.com  lee.rachel@corp.sysco.com 
T 281-584-4059 T 281-436-7815

