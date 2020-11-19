AGF’s Investment Management Team Wins Two Lipper Fund Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) is pleased to announce today that two of the mutual funds it manages were recognized at the 2020 Canadian Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards:

Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2020 Winner Canada - AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund Series MF, Best Fund over 3 years, US Small/Mid Cap Equity category



Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2020 Winner Canada - AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund Series MF, Best Fund over 5 years, US Small/Mid Cap Equity category



Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2020 Winner Canada - AGF Global Convertible Bond Fund Series MF, Best Fund over 3 years, High Yield Fixed Income category



Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2020 Winner Canada - AGF Global Convertible Bond Fund Series MF, Best Fund over 5 years, High Yield Fixed Income category



AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund Series MF received this honour for the second year in a row. The Fund’s objective is to obtain superior capital growth. It invests primarily in shares of small and medium companies with superior growth potential in the U.S.

The investment objective for AGF Global Convertible Bond Fund Series MF is to seek to generate attractive long-term returns through interest income and capital appreciation. The Fund will invest primarily in global convertible bonds issued by entities domiciled or conducting business anywhere in the world.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition from the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards,” said Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “This achievement is a testament to our disciplined approach to deliver consistently strong, risk-adjusted investment performance for our clients.”

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.