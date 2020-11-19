Kane Biotech to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 26 – Conference Call to Follow

Kane Biotech management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday Nov. 30, 2020 to review the financial results and discuss business developments in the period.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Details: Date: Monday November 30, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: 1-877-268-9044 (Canada and the United States) 1-706-679-2995 (International) Replay: 1-404-537-3406 Conference ID: 3572374

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.kanebiotech.com under "News/Events" in the Investors section.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (52 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB, DispersinB, Aledex, bluestem, bluestem, silkstem, goldstem, coactiv+, coactive+, DermaKB and DermaKB Biofilm are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com , or contact:

Marc Edwards

Chief Executive Officer

Kane Biotech Inc.

+1 (514) 910-6991

medwards@kanebiotech.com

Ray Dupuis

Chief Financial Officer

Kane Biotech Inc.

+1 (204) 298-2200

rdupuis@kanebiotech.com

Graham Farrell

Investor Relations

Harbor Access

+1 (416) 842 9003

Graham.Farrell@HarborAccessllc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.