On November 18, 2020, Muddy Waters Research published a report entitled "YY: You Can't Make This Stuff Up. Well…Actually You Can,” alleging that the Company "is a multibillion-dollar fraud." The report concluded “that YY's component businesses are a fraction of the size it reports, and that the company's reported user metrics, revenues, and cash balances are predominantly fraudulent[,]" and that "[a]pproximately 84% of YY's reported consolidated revenue appears to be fraudulent."

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of JOYY, Inc. (“JOYY” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YY ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On this news, JOYY American depositary shares ("ADSs") price fell $26.53 per ADS, or 26%, to close at $73.66 per ADS on November 18, 2020.

